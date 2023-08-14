Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: I-Day security gets AI boost, AI powers productivity and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: I-Day security gets AI boost, AI powers productivity and more

AI Roundup: AI cameras and anti-drone measures to secure the capital during I-Day, Amazon introduces AI-powered summaries and much more today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 21:37 IST
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, Aug 14. (Pexels)

AI cameras and anti-drone measures to secure Delhi on Independence Day; Amazon introduces AI-powered summaries for product reviews; The New York Times bars usage of its content for AI model training; Indian EdTech companies utilise AI to reduce spending, control hiring- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI cameras and anti-drone measures to secure capital on Independence Day

Independence Day celebrations will be marked by the presence of AI cameras, anti-drone systems, and kite catchers in Delhi this year. The Hindu reports that over 15 AI-powered cameras, 1,000 CCTV cameras, and anti-drone measures will safeguard the Red Fort area where PM Modi's address is set to happen. There will be as many as 20,000 attendees. Delhi borders have been sealed, 10,000 personnel deployed, including SWAT teams and paramilitary forces, to ensure fool-proof security.

2. Amazon introduces AI-powered summaries for product reviews

Amazon has introduced AI-generated summaries of product reviews for customers. This feature condenses feedback by identifying common themes, aiding quick decision-making. Currently accessible to a subset of U.S. mobile shoppers, it may expand based on user feedback, according to an AP report. Amazon focuses on generative AI integration across its services, aligning with CEO Andy Jassy's emphasis on its potential impact on various aspects of the company.

3. The New York Times bars usage of its content for AI model training

The New York Times has blocked the use of its content for AI model training. Recent Terms of Service update prohibits content utilisation, including text, images, audio, and more, for any AI system development. Permission required for automated tools like crawlers. Aimed at preventing unauthorised data use, this follows Google's policy update. Concerns over AI models using copyrighted web data also prompted the move, The Verge reported.

4. Indian EdTech companies utilise AI to reduce spending, control hiring

Indian edtech companies turn to AI, particularly Generative AI, to address financial challenges. Striving to reduce losses and achieve self-sustainability amid funding constraints, these firms are integrating AI to enhance efficiency. Edtech startup Disprz, having secured $30 million in series C funding, aims to leverage AI for core functions, ensuring improved efficiency and scalability without substantial workforce expansion, according to a Moneycontrol report.

5. AI's dual role in literature: Threat and inspiration for authors

Writers are quite concerned about AI's impact on creativity, with over 10,000 endorsing a plea against unauthorised use of copyrighted work, according to the AP report. However, simultaneously, AI has also become a narrative element, influencing a rising number of novelists. From job loss to the metaverse, AI's presence in contemporary culture has actually seeped into fiction, exploring human dilemmas.

Ryan Doherty, vice president and editorial director at Celadon Books, stated: “We've been seeing more and more about AI in book proposals.”

Sike, a novel starring an AI psychiatrist, was just signed by the publishing house.

“It's the zeitgeist right now. And whatever is in the cultural zeitgeist seeps into fiction,” Doherty said.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 19:55 IST
