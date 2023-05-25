5 things about AI you may have missed today: Opera browser gets Chatbot, India's supercomputer and more

As the European Union is nearing the completion of its artificial intelligence act, regulators and business leaders across the globe are waiting to understand how the dynamic shifts after the first AI regulation comes into effect. But we will have to wait longer to see it happen. On the other hand, today was another interesting day in the AI world as the Opera browser joined Microsoft Edge after introducing a ChatGPT-powered chatbot side panel. This and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

Opera browser gets AI chatbot

Opera browser has joined the ranks of Microsoft Edge browser after it unveiled its new AI side panel called Aria. It is powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, and it can answer questions, translate languages, and generate text, code, scripts, musical pieces, email, letters, etc.

Aria can be accessed by clicking on the chat icon in the Opera toolbar. Once you have opened the chat, you can type in your question or request. Aria will then respond to your query. Users can access it for free.

India's AI supercomputer Airawat ranks 75 globally

In the latest ranking of global supercomputers by Top 500, a non-profit organization, India's AI supercomputer Airawat bagged the 75th rank globally. Airavat was developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). It was inaugurated on 10 December 2022. Airavat is the first supercomputer in India to be based on the ARM architecture.

It has a peak performance of 1.3 petaflops and a sustained performance of 0.7 petaflops. Airavat is used for a variety of scientific and engineering applications, including climate modeling, drug discovery, and materials science.

Union Minister says India has its own AI plans, responding to Sam Altman's United Nations of AI

Responding to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's statement on the need to develop a United Nations-like body for AI to regulate the space, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Sam Altman is obviously a smart man. He has his own ideas about how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have some smart brains in India as well and we have our own views on how AI should have guardrails”.

He added, “If there is eventually a United Nations of AI – as Sam Altman wants – more power to it. But that does not stop us from doing what is right for our digital nagriks (citizens) and keeping the internet safe and trusted”.

AI images of Bollywood actors turned into women go viral

Digital artist and AI enthusiast Sahid has again taken the internet by storm as he shared images of Bollywood actors reimagined as women. He posted pictures of stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rajpal Yadav, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Pankaj Tripathi, and Shahid Kapoor on his Instagram account.

AI discovers superbug-killing antibiotic

A group of researchers have used artificial intelligence to discover a superbug-killing antibiotic. Superbugs are those bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and thus are very hard to kill. As a result, many people die as medicine does not work properly on these pathogens.

Now, a study published in Nature Journal has revealed that an AI model, that was trained on thousands of drugs, came up with a chemical structure that can kill a nefarious superbug called Acinetobacter baumannii. It took the AI 90 minutes to accomplish the task.