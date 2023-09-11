5 things about AI you may have missed today: Rishi Sunak's quest for AI legacy, Nvidia's AI chip dominance, more

Rishi Sunak's quest for AI legacy on the global stage; Musk, Zuckerberg, and Gates to discuss AI at exclusive Capitol Summit; Federal Government introduces AI guidelines for public servants; AI leaders convene in Derry to explore AI's impact on education- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Rishi Sunak's quest to secure AI legacy

Rishi Sunak, aiming for a lasting legacy, is eyeing the AI opportunity. With a general election looming and poll numbers in a bad spot, the Prime Minister seeks to position the UK as the foremost authority in AI governance, envisioning it as his enduring achievement. Convincing nations to consolidate existing AI regulation efforts under the UK's leadership will demand adept diplomacy, according to the Polito reports.

2. Musk, Zuckerberg, and Gates to discuss AI at exclusive Capitol Summit

Some of the tech industry's biggest names, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, will convene at a private Capitol summit this week, according to an NBC news report. The closed-door meeting, part of the Senate's AI Insight Forum, aims to explore ways to regulate AI, a technology with the potential for significant impact. Expectations are high for this historic gathering, which will also draw lawyers, lobbyists, and reporters, with Musk's presence adding to security measures. Simultaneously, a House Oversight subcommittee will examine federal agencies' use of artificial intelligence.

3. Federal Government introduces AI guidelines for public servants

The federal government has issued new guidelines to regulate the use of artificial intelligence tools, including ChatGPT, by public servants. Treasury Board President Anita Anand emphasised responsible AI usage, with a focus on preventing bias and discrimination. As reported by CBC. The guidelines provide preliminary direction to employees and will be updated as necessary. While there are currently no penalties for non-compliance, existing legislation like the Privacy Act could potentially apply. The guidelines also highlight potential risks, including cybersecurity threats and privacy violations, associated with generative AI. Transparency is recommended when using AI for public communications and decision-making.

4. AI leaders convene in Derry to explore AI's impact on education

AI experts have gathered in Derry to explore the impact of artificial intelligence on education, with Microsoft and the National Centre for AI presenting at Ulster University's Magee Campus. GenAIEdu hosts workshops on AI-generated teaching material, emphasising its role in higher education. Speakers discussed AI's potential benefits for coding, digital design, and industry. The summit aims to address challenges, ethics, and opportunities related to AI in education, fostering a balanced approach to its integration, according to the BBC report.

5. Nvidia's AI chip dominance stifles funding for startup rivals

Nvidia's dominant position in AI chip development has deterred funding for potential competitors, resulting in an 80% decrease in U.S. deals this quarter compared to the previous year. As Nvidia solidifies its presence in AI, venture financiers are hesitant to invest in startups aiming to enter the market due to the high costs of developing competing chips, with some fearing financial risks. U.S. chip startups raised $881.4 million through August, a decline from $1.79 billion during the same period in 2022, and the number of deals dropped significantly, according to the Reuters report.