Home Tech News Aadhaar, PAN data of COVID vaccine takers leaked on Telegram via CoWIN: Report

Aadhaar, PAN data of COVID vaccine takers leaked on Telegram via CoWIN: Report

Shockingly, this leaked data has been discovered on the messaging platform Telegram.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 18:19 IST
Here's how to send Telegram secret messages
Telegram
1/5 Telegram, which is seen as an alternative to WhatsApp, keeps on adding features to make the usage of the app much more user friendly and exciting. It offers several features like secret chat to provide additional safety to users. According to Telegram, secret chats are meant for people who want more secrecy than the average person and when you delete messages on your side of the conversation, the app on the other side of the secret chat will be deleted as well. (Pixabay)
Telegram
2/5 You can also set self-destruct times for media files on the app. You can order your messages, photos, videos and files to self-destruct in a set amount of time after they have been read or opened by the recipient. The message will then disappear from both your and your friend's devices. Here is how self-destructing messages work: (Bloomberg)
Telegram
3/5 The Self-Destruct Timer is available for all messages in Secret Chats and for media in private cloud chats. To set the timer, you simply need to tap the clock icon (in the input field on iOS, top bar on Android), and then choose the desired time limit. (Bloomberg)
Telegram
4/5 The clock starts ticking the moment the message is displayed on the recipient's screen (gets two check marks). As soon as the time runs out, the message disappears from both devices. Also, the timer in Secret Chats only applies to messages that were sent after the timer was set. It has no effect on earlier messages. (telegram.org)
Telegram
5/5 How to start a secret chat: Open Telegram and go to the profile of the user you want to contact then tap on the icon with three dots ‘…’. Now, select ‘Start Secret Chat’. It can be noted that Telegram secret chats are device-specific. If you start a secret chat with a friend on one of your devices, this chat will only be available on that device. If you log out, you will lose all your secret chats. You can create as many different secret chats with the same contact as you like. (Bloomberg)
Co-WIN
View all Images
Citizens' Personal Data Leaked on Telegram via Co-WIN. (HT_PRINT)

There is alarming news about a major data breach that has put citizens' personal information at risk in our country. The breach includes important details such as PAN and Aadhaar card information. Shockingly, this leaked data has been discovered on the messaging platform Telegram.

The Fourth News has reported that the breach occurred due to vulnerabilities in the CoWIN portal. Many people used this portal to register their personal information for Covid vaccination purposes.

According to the report, when a phone number registered with the CoWIN portal is entered, a Telegram bot shares the corresponding ID card number that was used for vaccination. Along with that, it also reveals other details like the user's gender, birth year, the name of the vaccination centre, and information about the vaccine doses.

In the latest update, the developers of the Telegram bot responsible for exposing sensitive information from the leaked Co-WIN database have now been disabled. This action was taken after Manorama broke the story. Government officials mentioned that a thorough audit is being conducted whenever such reports emerge to check database access.

Furthermore, the government has responded to the news report, stating that discrepancies have been found in the leaked screenshots of the CoWIN app. They have denied any hacking of the CoWIN app but are investigating the possibility of unauthorised access.

According to a Malayalam daily, the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, was among the victims of the data leak. The report claimed that when Bhushan's number was entered, details including the last four digits of the Aadhaar number and date of birth were revealed, along with similar information about his wife, Ritu Khanduri, who is an MLA from Uttarakhand.

In 2021, there were reports of the CoWIN portal being hacked and the sale of the database of 150 million people. However, cybersecurity researchers denied these claims.

Earlier this year, the CEO of the National Health Authority, RS Sharma, confirmed the security of the CoWIN portal, stating that there had never been a security breach. He assured that the data of citizens is safe and secure.

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has expressed concern about this recent data breach affecting citizens and high-profile individuals. Gokhale tweeted about a major breach where personal details of all vaccinated Indians, including mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers, passport numbers, voter IDs, and family member details, have been leaked and are freely available.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 17:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets