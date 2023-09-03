Home Tech News Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: ISRO achieves another milestone

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: ISRO achieves another milestone

According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully performed the first Earth-bound manoeuvre from ISTRAC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 21:13 IST
The pivotal role of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in crafting Aditya-L1's solar corona study payload
Aditya-L1 mission
1/6 The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced its pivotal role in the Aditya-L1 mission. This landmark project, a collaborative effort with ISRO, aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
2/6 IIA's team has built the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), an important part of the seven payloads aboard Aditya-L1. VELC will uncover the mysteries of the solar corona, bringing us closer to comprehending our star. For the unaware, the solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
3/6 "In its quest to assemble the VELC payload, IIA established India's pioneering "Class to Clean Rooms" at its CREST campus in Hosakote. This effort underscores our commitment to technological excellence," said the institution. (ISRO)
image caption
4/6 Embracing the Sun's Halo Orbit: Aditya-L1 is poised for liftoff from Sriharikota on September 2. As part of this extraordinary mission, the satellite will be positioned in a halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, offering uninterrupted solar observations. (ISRO)
image caption
5/6 Unveiling the Solar Secrets: VELC's revolutionary capabilities include simultaneous imaging, spectroscopy, and spectro-polarimetry channels. These features enable us to probe the solar corona's intricate dynamics, origin of coronal mass ejections, and magnetic field measurements, propelling solar science into a new era. (ISRO)
image caption
6/6 The insights gleaned from Aditya-L1's scientific voyage will not only deepen our understanding of the solar corona but also furnish essential data for space weather studies. As India continues to make strides in space exploration, Aditya-L1's mission promises to enlighten us about both the moon and the sun. (ISRO)
Aditya-L1 Solar Mission
View all Images
The ISRO informed that the satellite is healthy and performing all operations normally. (AP)

Today, ISRO has achieved another milestone as the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, launched by ISRO on September 2, has successfully completed its first earth-bound maneuver. Along with Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 is proving to be a great success for India in the field of space exploration.

Aditya-L1's first Earth-bound Manoevre

As informed by ISRO on the X platform, the Aditya-L1 has successfully performed the first Earth-bound maneuver from ISTRAC. The ISRO also said the satellite is healthy and performing nominal operations.The next maneuver of the mission is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST.

Aditya- L1 Mission

Aditya-L1, India's ambitious solar mission, was launched from Sriharikota with the primary goal of studying the outer atmosphere of our Sun. The spacecraft is equipped with seven distinct payloads, four of which will observe solar light, while the other three will measure in-situ parameters related to plasma and magnetic fields.

One of the unique aspects of this mission is Aditya-L1's positioning. It will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth in the direction of the Sun. This strategic location will allow Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the Sun without being affected by eclipses or occultation events, providing scientists with real-time data to study solar activities and their impact on space weather.

The primary objectives of India's solar mission include gaining insights into the physics of the solar corona, understanding the mechanism behind its heating, studying solar wind acceleration, and investigating the dynamics of the solar atmosphere. Additionally, the mission aims to explore solar wind distribution, temperature anisotropy, the origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), flares, and their impact on near-earth space weather.

ISRO's consistent achievements in space exploration are proving India's growing prowess in the field of space and technology. As Aditya-L1 continues its journey towards the Sun, the world is eagerly awaiting for the discovery of various secrets about the Sun.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 21:13 IST
