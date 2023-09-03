Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: ISRO achieves another milestone

Today, ISRO has achieved another milestone as the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, launched by ISRO on September 2, has successfully completed its first earth-bound maneuver. Along with Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 is proving to be a great success for India in the field of space exploration.

Aditya-L1's first Earth-bound Manoevre

As informed by ISRO on the X platform, the Aditya-L1 has successfully performed the first Earth-bound maneuver from ISTRAC. The ISRO also said the satellite is healthy and performing nominal operations.The next maneuver of the mission is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST.

Aditya- L1 Mission

Aditya-L1, India's ambitious solar mission, was launched from Sriharikota with the primary goal of studying the outer atmosphere of our Sun. The spacecraft is equipped with seven distinct payloads, four of which will observe solar light, while the other three will measure in-situ parameters related to plasma and magnetic fields.

One of the unique aspects of this mission is Aditya-L1's positioning. It will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth in the direction of the Sun. This strategic location will allow Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the Sun without being affected by eclipses or occultation events, providing scientists with real-time data to study solar activities and their impact on space weather.

The primary objectives of India's solar mission include gaining insights into the physics of the solar corona, understanding the mechanism behind its heating, studying solar wind acceleration, and investigating the dynamics of the solar atmosphere. Additionally, the mission aims to explore solar wind distribution, temperature anisotropy, the origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), flares, and their impact on near-earth space weather.

ISRO's consistent achievements in space exploration are proving India's growing prowess in the field of space and technology. As Aditya-L1 continues its journey towards the Sun, the world is eagerly awaiting for the discovery of various secrets about the Sun.