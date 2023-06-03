Ahead of WWDC 2023, Apple reveals amazing stats on iOS 16 and more

Apple is preparing for one of the biggest tech events of the year – WWDC 2023! Starting on June 5, Apple will announce a number of exciting products such as a mixed reality headset, and showcase the major software updates - ranging from iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, xrOS, and tvOS 17. And just days before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple has released its most recent adoption statistics for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 as measured by devices that carried out transactions on the App Store.

The stable version of iOS 16 was released in September of last year. Based on the data provided by Apple, iOS 16 is currently running on approximately 81 percent of all active iPhones, showing a notable increase from 72 percent in February. The statistics also reveal that around 13 percent of active iPhones are still using iOS 15, while 6 percent are operating on older versions of iOS. Around a year ago, Apple announced that iOS 15 was running on around 82 percent of all active iPhones.

iPadOS 16 users

The data further revealed that 71 percent of all iPad users are currently running iPadOS 16. On the other hand, only 20 percent are using their iPads with iPadOS 15 and 9 percent are using old software. It must be noted that Apple is also expected to announce the upcoming iPadOS 17 at WWDC 2023.

iOS 17: What you should expect at WWDC

You will have a chance to take a look at the new features of iOS 17 during the Apple WWDC 2023 event. Ahead of the event, several leaks and rumours have revealed how iOS 17 may change your iPhone experience. iOS 17 is expected to make changes for the iPhone lock screen, control center, App Library folders, SharePlay, and Health app. Moreover, iOS 17 is expected to bring a brand new journaling app, empowering users to effortlessly document their daily activities.