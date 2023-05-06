Home Tech News AI is putting tech companies in the hiring mood again

AI is putting tech companies in the hiring mood again

After a year of mass layoffs, fear of missing out on the artificial intelligence wave is boosting jobs in Silicon Valley, which is good for the whole economy.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 13:01 IST
The layoffs cast a pall over the entire labor market
The layoffs cast a pall over the entire labor market (Pexels)
The layoffs cast a pall over the entire labor market
The layoffs cast a pall over the entire labor market (Pexels)

Ever since tech stocks began slumping last year, the industry — with Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. being the most prominent companies — has been conducting mass layoffs to right-size headcounts after a hiring binge during the pandemic. Companies were also under pressure to appease investors who became newly focused on profits rather than growth and sizzle. The layoffs cast a pall over the entire labor market, with workers worried about whether the contraction would spill over from the tech sector to other parts of the economy the way they did during the dot-com bust in the early 2000s.

But an unexpected savior has come riding to the rescue of tech workers, at least for now. Companies and investors are hyped up about what artificial intelligence could mean for future profits, and worried about what it could mean if they're left behind. And while AI may eventually destroy millions of jobs, the products and services that will be responsible for that don't yet exist. Companies have to build them, and they'll need tech workers for that.

After a year of layoffs, the past month has given us evidence that tech employment is stabilizing, even perhaps turning up a bit. The website layoffs.fyi has been tracking tech layoffs since the start of 2022. After rising through the year to a peak in January, layoffs have declined for three consecutive months. April had about as many layoffs as we saw last October.

If the job cuts were the result of excess hiring during the pandemic and slumping stock prices, there comes a point when companies have done enough. A year is a reasonably long time for a headcount correction, and tech stocks have risen quite a bit in the past few months, suggesting investors are satisfied with the progress. In his company's earnings conference call last week, Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said that the company would conduct its third round of layoffs in May, but after that, “we're going to have a much more stable environment for our employees.”

With stock prices stabilized and headcounts now at an appropriate level, the theme coming out of tech companies this quarter was all about AI: What it will mean for their businesses and their investment plans for capitalizing on it. I'm agnostic on the merits of the investments we'll see tech companies make in this direction. After seeing all the white whales the industry chased in recent years, from autonomous vehicles to voice assistants to the metaverse, I'm not so sure investors should feel good about what's coming, either.

But tech workers should breathe a sigh of relief over this development. Nobody's going to build an AI empire by continuing to cut jobs — or at least, that's what investors will assume. If you're still cutting jobs in the second half of 2023 while Microsoft Corp. and Zuckerberg are making AI investments, maybe you're a chump, or you don't have an AI plan. No CEO can afford that perception.

Interestingly, there's evidence this shift from cost cutting to investing in AI is already showing up in labor market data. The jobs website Indeed.com keeps track of job postings over time, and since the middle of April new listings — those posted within the past seven days — for software developers have risen by 30%. It's a volatile data series, but the uptick and the timing of it makes sense given the recovery in stock prices and corporate commentary on staffing levels and AI plans.

If AI ends up being the job-destroying force that some fear, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. In the short-term, the promise — or at least the hype — of AI is shifting tech company psychology from profit-maximizing cuts toward another potential arms race as companies fight to win the future. And that could be good news for everyone. A stabilized job market for tech workers is yet another bulwark against the recession that most people continue to fear, but that keeps being pushed off into the future.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 13:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets