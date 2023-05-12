Home Tech News AI jobs loss: 3 big industries that will be hit

AI jobs loss: 3 big industries that will be hit

As automation and machine learning continue to evolve, concerns over job losses have gained significant attention. Now, AI jobs loss is on everyone's mind, especially those whose work is threatened.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 18:04 IST
Increasing use of artificial intelligence is threatening jobs (AP)

In recent years, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has left many considering the potential impact on the job market. As automation and machine learning continue to evolve, concerns over job losses have gained significant attention. The rise of AI technology has undoubtedly brought about changes in various industries, and while some jobs may be at risk, it is crucial to understand the extent and nature of these potential losses.

“The impact of AI on job losses is a complex and multifaceted issue. While it is true that certain job roles may become redundant or automated, the overall effect on employment remains uncertain,” according to a report published in IoT For All. The report suggests that AI may lead to the creation of new job opportunities, as it has the potential to enhance productivity, efficiency, and innovation in various sectors.

Manufacturing Industry

One of the sectors that could potentially see significant job losses is the manufacturing industry. As AI-driven automation becomes more sophisticated, repetitive and manual tasks could be performed by machines, potentially displacing a considerable number of workers. Similarly, customer service and support roles may be affected as AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants become more capable of handling customer inquiries.

Transportation

Another field that might experience changes is transportation. With the advent of self-driving vehicles and delivery drones, certain jobs such as truck drivers and delivery personnel may face a decline in demand. However, these developments may also create new opportunities for individuals with expertise in AI, robotics, and data analysis, as these technologies require skilled professionals to develop, maintain, and improve them.

Healthcare Sector

The healthcare sector is another area where AI is making significant pace. While AI has the potential to enhance diagnostic capabilities and streamline administrative tasks, there are concerns regarding job losses for radiologists and medical transcriptionists. However, it is important to note that AI should be viewed as a tool to assist medical professionals rather than replace them entirely.

It is crucial for policymakers, businesses, and educational institutions to adapt to the evolving job market. Preparing the workforce for the future involves upskilling and reskilling individuals to match the demands of an AI-driven economy. Investing in education and training programs that focus on AI-related skills can help individuals stay competitive and ensure a smooth transition in the job market.

The Takeaway

In short, the impact of AI on job losses is a complex issue that varies across industries. While certain job roles may be at risk of automation, AI also has the potential to create new opportunities and enhance productivity. By understanding the changes brought about by AI technology and equipping individuals with the necessary skills, society can navigate the evolving job market and harness the benefits of AI while minimising negative consequences.

First Published Date: 12 May, 18:04 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

