Alert! Did you get a WhatsApp verification code without asking? Your account under threat

Every now and then we hear about someone being scammed or defrauded by cybercriminals on WhatsApp. With new technologies and innovative tricks, these tricksters always find a way to fool the general public. We recently reported a WhatsApp hack involving users falling victim to forced OTP sharing scam and WhatsApp account hijacking. This happened due to stealing of WhatsApp verification code through various means.

However, there are a few things you should know about WhatsApp verification codes and what you should and should not do with it. The company had rolled out this security feature to keep users safe and it will even alert them when someone tries to hack into their account.

About WhatsApp new security feature

WhatsApp sends a push notification if someone tries to register a WhatsApp account with your phone number to keep your account safe. So, when you receive this verification code and you have not asked for it, or someone calls you and requests you to tell them the OTP number, instantly know that it is a scam. Under no circumstances should you share it with anyone.

Although sometimes it might happen mistakenly when someone is trying to enter their phone number, but they type the wrong number. But if you receive such notifications, it is a high possibility that scammers are trying to hack your WhatsApp account

Be it anyone, your close friend or family member, do not share your WhatsApp verification code. To get hold of your account, they need the SMS verification code that will be sent to your phone number to do so. Without the code, the verification process won't allow users to use your number on WhatsApp if they attempt to verify your number. In this way, the WhatsApp account remains yours.

Note that if you are trying to log in from another device, you need to first accept the notification and then enter the verification code. WhatsApp says in a blog, “WhatsApp doesn't have sufficient information to identify the individual who is attempting to verify your WhatsApp account.” and, “WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted and messages are stored on your device, so someone accessing your account on another device can't read your past conversations.”