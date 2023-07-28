Home Tech News Alert! Did you get a WhatsApp verification code without asking? Your account under threat

Alert! Did you get a WhatsApp verification code without asking? Your account under threat

Know all about WhatsApp verification code security feature to protect your account from being hacked.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 09:45 IST
In brief: Top 5 WhatsApp Business partners
WhatsApp
1/6 Thanks to the Business API and software development kit, WhatsApp Business capabilities are now accessible to developers. With the help of the WhatsApp API, several small and big businesses can now sell their products in a better way. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Gupshup is one of those options! It is a conversational messaging platform that processes over 6 billion messages each month. It provides a comprehensive conversational experience-building toolkit for any use case, and a network of growing market relationships with messaging channels, device makers, ISVs, and operators. (Gupshup)
image caption
3/6 Another option is Haptik, which is a conversational commerce firm that can create WhatsApp chatbots to automate client interactions, conduct transactions, and gather leads by sending customized alerts. (Haptik / Twitter)
image caption
4/6 Yellow AI: While browsing through product categories, customers have the ability to engage with businesses by placing orders, adjusting quantities, cancelling orders, and requesting returns. (Yellow AI / Twitter)
image caption
5/6 Twilio: It can be altered to suit your company's requirements. Features can be added or removed according to the need. An omnichannel contact centre, SMS marketing, push notifications, web chat, call monitoring, phone verification, alerts and notifications, and much more can be built using Twilio. (Twilio / Twitter)
image caption
6/6 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
View all Images
Stay safe! Be aware of this WhatsApp security feature as it can save your account from being hacked. (Bloomberg)

Every now and then we hear about someone being scammed or defrauded by cybercriminals on WhatsApp. With new technologies and innovative tricks, these tricksters always find a way to fool the general public. We recently reported a WhatsApp hack involving users falling victim to forced OTP sharing scam and WhatsApp account hijacking. This happened due to stealing of WhatsApp verification code through various means.

However, there are a few things you should know about WhatsApp verification codes and what you should and should not do with it. The company had rolled out this security feature to keep users safe and it will even alert them when someone tries to hack into their account.

About WhatsApp new security feature

WhatsApp sends a push notification if someone tries to register a WhatsApp account with your phone number to keep your account safe. So, when you receive this verification code and you have not asked for it, or someone calls you and requests you to tell them the OTP number, instantly know that it is a scam. Under no circumstances should you share it with anyone.

Although sometimes it might happen mistakenly when someone is trying to enter their phone number, but they type the wrong number. But if you receive such notifications, it is a high possibility that scammers are trying to hack your WhatsApp account

Be it anyone, your close friend or family member, do not share your WhatsApp verification code. To get hold of your account, they need the SMS verification code that will be sent to your phone number to do so. Without the code, the verification process won't allow users to use your number on WhatsApp if they attempt to verify your number. In this way, the WhatsApp account remains yours.

Note that if you are trying to log in from another device, you need to first accept the notification and then enter the verification code. WhatsApp says in a blog, “WhatsApp doesn't have sufficient information to identify the individual who is attempting to verify your WhatsApp account.” and, “WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted and messages are stored on your device, so someone accessing your account on another device can't read your past conversations.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 08:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets