Icon
Home Tech News Alert! YouTube just rolled out new teen safeguards; new cap to prohibit harmful content

Alert! YouTube just rolled out new teen safeguards; new cap to prohibit harmful content

YouTube has introduced new safeguards for teen users, limiting harmful content recommendations and enhancing break reminders, while partnering with organisations to promote online well-being.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 14:36 IST
Icon
Netflix price too high? Watch FREE movies, TV shows on YouTube
image caption
1/7 The US video-sharing company YouTube has announced in the blogpost that it is expanding its library of free content with ads to compete with competitor Netflix. Yes, viewers, at the cost of ads. Still, there are more than 4000 options to browse from and it is all for free! Here’s how to watch them. (YouTube)
image caption
2/7 YouTube will allow you to stream nearly 4,000 episodes of your favourite TV shows, including Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, Heartland, and over 1,500 movies including the latest Gone in Sixty Seconds, Runaway Bride, and Legally Blonde. (YouTube)
image caption
3/7 All US users can access the free movies and TV shows on any device including smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and iPads. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/7 To watch the Free content on YouTube, you will first need to go to the drop-down menu on YouTube's home page. (Pixabay)
YouTube
5/7 After that, scroll down to the ‘Subscriptions’ options and click on ‘Movies and Shows’ to access the list of the Free shows section. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 There, you will find the ‘Free to watch’ section which will show up the full library of the available free movies and TV shows on YouTube. (Pixabay)
image caption
7/7 You need to note that YouTube confirms the free content streaming but with the disruption of ads. To go for the ad-free experience, you will ultimately have to rent or buy the streaming content. (Pixabay)
YouTube
icon View all Images
YouTube strengthens teen safety measures with content restrictions and break reminders. (REUTERS)

YouTube is taking significant steps to safeguard its teenage users by introducing new updates aimed at reducing their exposure to potentially harmful content. The platform is also expanding its features to encourage young users to take breaks from the app. In collaboration with child development experts, YouTube has gained valuable insights into the content types that may be harmful to teenagers, particularly when exposed repeatedly. The platform acknowledges the negative impact of certain content on teenagers, stating, "Teens are more likely than adults to form negative beliefs about themselves when seeing repeated messages about ideal standards in content they consume online."

Content Limitations for Teen Users

To address this concern, YouTube will restrict content recommendations in specific categories for teens, including content that compares physical features and promotes certain types over others, content idealising specific fitness levels or body weights, and content displaying social aggression in non-contact fights and intimidation. While a single video on these topics may not be problematic, repeated exposure can have adverse effects on teenagers.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Notably, YouTube's approach to combating harmful content aligns with some aspects of the Chinese Government's approach to Douyin, the local version of TikTok. In the case of Douyin, Chinese authorities intervened to promote more positive content among young users, although their approach is more coercive than YouTube's nudges and guidance.

YouTube is also enhancing its "Take a Break" reminders for teen users, making them more prominent within the app. Additionally, the platform is expanding its crisis resource panels into a full-page experience, providing users with access to help topics when searching for queries related to suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders.

Collaboration for Online Well-being

Furthermore, YouTube is teaming up with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Common Sense Networks to develop additional resources related to teen online well-being. These resources will include tips for developing safe online habits, creating content with sensibility and awareness, and more.

These initiatives are crucial in reducing harm among young users, particularly content creators who often face the pressure of maintaining a consistent content schedule to maximise their opportunities. YouTube's commitment to the well-being of teenage users reflects a growing awareness of the influence of online habits on real-world behaviours and the importance of addressing these issues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 14:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon