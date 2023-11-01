Icon
Home Tech News Alert! YouTube launches global crackdown against ad blockers

Alert! YouTube launches global crackdown against ad blockers

YouTube has launched a global effort to crack down on ad-blockers, urging users to watch videos with ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 14:27 IST
YouTube has announced yet another crackdown on ad-blockers blocking the platform for those who have similar add-ons enabled. The effort was initially launched in June, with YouTube confirming to The Verge that it had rolled out a “small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium”. Now, the initiative has gone global, with multiple users reporting not being able to watch videos on YouTube if they have an ad-blocker enabled. Let us take a closer look.

Crackdown on ad-blockers

According to a report by The Verge, YouTube has launched “launched a global effort” that encourages users to either watch videos with ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium, YouTube communications manager Christopher Lawton has confirmed. But why? Lawton says that using ad-blockers on the video-sharing platform violates its terms of service.

When watching videos with ad-blockers enabled, a message will pop up with the following warning.

  • It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled.
  • Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide.
  • You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription.

But why are ads important? 

According to Lawton, “ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube.” 

For the unaware, YouTube's main source of revenue is advertising. While tools such as Super Chat, channel memberships and merchandise help content creators earn money, YouTube earns money from advertising apart from the YouTube Premium subscription.

Efforts for ad-monetization

YouTube has launched multiple efforts in 2023 to encourage users to either view ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium. In May, it announced 30-second ads for its TV app that were unskippable. Moreover, it also started testing longer ads for TV that are less frequent. But if these moves actually started convincing users to adopt YouTube Premium, then the platform has shot itself in the foot by introducing a $2 hike for its subscription. It also raised the price of its annual subscription.

