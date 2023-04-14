Home Tech News All About the Shocking Leak of Secret US Documents on YouTube, Twitter, Minecraft channel

All About the Shocking Leak of Secret US Documents on YouTube, Twitter, Minecraft channel

Multiple tranches of documents have appeared on social media sites over recent weeks, some of them reportedly intended only for those with the highest levels of US security clearance.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 09:51 IST
YouTube
The leaked information has turned up across multiple social media platforms and apps in recent weeks, including Twitter and YouTube. (AFP)
YouTube
The leaked information has turned up across multiple social media platforms and apps in recent weeks, including Twitter and YouTube. (AFP)

One of the largest leaks of classified US military documents in a decade has sparked an official investigation by the Department of Defense and could complicate American support for Ukraine shortly before a major offensive by Kyiv.

Multiple tranches of documents have appeared on social media sites over recent weeks, some of them reportedly intended only for those with the highest levels of US security clearance. The information covers a wide range of topics, from US assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies.

Here's what we know about the leaks so far — and about who may have been behind them:

What is in the documents?

According to the New York Times and other outlets, the initial document leaks focused on US assessments of the war in Ukraine originally written in February and March, including estimated casualties on both sides and what equipment and ammunition would be required by Kyiv in the future. However, they reported that at least one document appears to have been altered to lower Russia's death toll in the war and inflate that of Ukraine, raising questions over the reliability of the papers.

Among the more recent leaks, there have also been reports on the US gathering intelligence on its diplomatic allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine. The documents also allegedly lay out the US's extensive access to intelligence from inside Russia's government, revelations that could have dire consequences for American espionage going forward.

Where did the documents appear?

The leaked information has turned up across multiple social media platforms and apps in recent weeks, including Twitter and YouTube.

Bellingcat, an independent investigative news outlet, said the documents appeared to have originally been posted on obscure internet sites, including a Minecraft channel on Discord, which is a popular messaging application for fans of computer games.

The documents drew greater attention once they were discovered and posted more broadly to far-right noticeboard 4Chan and pro-Russian messaging groups on the Telegram app.

What do we know about their origins?

Most of the documents appear to be photographs of classified Pentagon briefing reports that look as though they had previously been folded up before the images were taken, according to the Times. That suggests someone removed them, possibly in a pocket or briefcase, from their original home.

Who was behind the leaks?

While authorities are still hunting for the leaker, one culprit could be a man called “OG” who joined a group on Discord in 2020 and posted intelligence documents there, according to a report in The Washington Post. The article, which cited two members of the online group, suggested the leaker is a gun enthusiast working at a secure facility at a US military base, who ranted about “government overreach.”

Have they been deleted from the internet?

With the documents now widely shared on the internet, it's highly unlikely that they can now be removed or hidden. At least one major social media platform, Twitter, seems to have little appetite for forcibly erasing the documents. Its billionaire owner, Elon Musk, mocked the idea of potentially removing the documents from the web in a tweet last week. Still, the White House said efforts were being made to remove the material.

How have countries responded?

Ukraine has dismissed the documents publicly as Russian disinformation, with an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy telling the New York Times that they were “fictional.” “Russia is trying to influence Ukrainian society, sow fear, panic, mistrust and doubt,” the report cited the adviser as saying. “It's typical behavior.”

At the same time, Russian state media Sputnik claimed the leak exposed divisions in the US over President Joe Biden's Ukraine policy, while a government spokesman told CNN the documents showed the close involvement of the US in the war in Ukraine.

US allies have so far reacted with concern to the news of the leaks, but have emphasized their faith in American authorities to investigate. The South Korean government, which was mentioned in the leaks, said in a statement on Sunday it would be discussing the matter with the US, while Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the ABC it was seeking “further information.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 09:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets