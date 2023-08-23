As the Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched by ISRO on July 14, 2023, inches closer to its lunar landing, people from all corners of the country are collectively holding their breath in eager anticipation.

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to the Aliganj Hanuman Temple in Lucknow, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success.

A special Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh ahead of the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23.

Before the Aarti, devotees performed Havan Pujan for the success of Chandrayaan 3 at the Ghat.

On this occasion, Swami Chidanand Muni, a prominent spiritual leader, led the Havan Pujan and Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ghat, where devotees gathered to seek divine intervention for the mission's triumph.

He said that from Vedas to science, the world is acknowledging our country and he has full faith that India will hoist its flag on the South Pole.

Today is a very special day for the history and space of our country because from Vedas to planes and from Upanishads to satellites the country's flag is hoisting, he added.

The Ganga's waters bore witness to offerings and prayers, accompanied by the resounding cheers of patriotism. A wonderful sight was seen on the banks of the Ganga during this period. Everyone thanked PM Modi on this occasion. Missile man former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was also remembered on the banks of the Ganga.

Similarly, devotees gathered at the Hanuman temple in Aliganj and performed aarti for Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon. A large number of devotees are participating in the Aarti and sincerely praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, enthusiastic devotees chanted mantras and carried posters of Chandrayaan while fervently invoking success for the mission.

Pandit Dhirshant Das, a spiritual leader said that they have wished from their heart for the safe landing of Chandrayaan 3.

He emphasized that the hopes, dedication, and hard work of the country's 140 crore citizens are entwined in Chandrayaan-3's purpose.

The resonance of prayers and chants is bound to reach the cosmos, merging the spiritual and scientific realms. With each chant of "Om Som Somaye Namah," the collective intention of progress for India intertwines with the spacecraft's mission objectives.

Devotee Pratishan Aggarwal told that they have prayed a lot for the landing, hoping for India's continued advancement.

The nationwide fervor is a testament to the unity and hopes that Chandrayaan-3 embodies. Remembering the lessons of the past, particularly the setback of Chandrayaan-2, the nation's prayers are directed towards a triumphant landing this time around.

On August 23rd, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Moon's surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavors.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.