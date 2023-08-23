Home Tech News All eyes on ISRO's moon landing tody

All eyes on ISRO's moon landing tody

Aa special Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh ahead of the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 08:12 IST
Chandrayaan-3
Acharya Vipin Joshi performs special ritual prayers for the the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 ahead of its landing on the moon on August 23, at Vaishno Devi Cave temple Tapkeshwar Temple, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Pic Service)
Chandrayaan-3
Acharya Vipin Joshi performs special ritual prayers for the the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 ahead of its landing on the moon on August 23, at Vaishno Devi Cave temple Tapkeshwar Temple, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Pic Service)

As the Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched by ISRO on July 14, 2023, inches closer to its lunar landing, people from all corners of the country are collectively holding their breath in eager anticipation.

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to the Aliganj Hanuman Temple in Lucknow, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success.

A special Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh ahead of the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23.

Before the Aarti, devotees performed Havan Pujan for the success of Chandrayaan 3 at the Ghat.

On this occasion, Swami Chidanand Muni, a prominent spiritual leader, led the Havan Pujan and Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ghat, where devotees gathered to seek divine intervention for the mission's triumph.

He said that from Vedas to science, the world is acknowledging our country and he has full faith that India will hoist its flag on the South Pole.

Today is a very special day for the history and space of our country because from Vedas to planes and from Upanishads to satellites the country's flag is hoisting, he added.

The Ganga's waters bore witness to offerings and prayers, accompanied by the resounding cheers of patriotism. A wonderful sight was seen on the banks of the Ganga during this period. Everyone thanked PM Modi on this occasion. Missile man former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was also remembered on the banks of the Ganga.

Similarly, devotees gathered at the Hanuman temple in Aliganj and performed aarti for Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon. A large number of devotees are participating in the Aarti and sincerely praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, enthusiastic devotees chanted mantras and carried posters of Chandrayaan while fervently invoking success for the mission.

Pandit Dhirshant Das, a spiritual leader said that they have wished from their heart for the safe landing of Chandrayaan 3.

He emphasized that the hopes, dedication, and hard work of the country's 140 crore citizens are entwined in Chandrayaan-3's purpose.

The resonance of prayers and chants is bound to reach the cosmos, merging the spiritual and scientific realms. With each chant of "Om Som Somaye Namah," the collective intention of progress for India intertwines with the spacecraft's mission objectives.

Devotee Pratishan Aggarwal told that they have prayed a lot for the landing, hoping for India's continued advancement.

The nationwide fervor is a testament to the unity and hopes that Chandrayaan-3 embodies. Remembering the lessons of the past, particularly the setback of Chandrayaan-2, the nation's prayers are directed towards a triumphant landing this time around.

On August 23rd, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Moon's surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavors.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 08:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets