    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Alphabet Falls Most in Three Months on Bard Accuracy Concerns

    Alphabet Falls Most in Three Months on Bard Accuracy Concerns

    Google owner Alphabet Inc. fell by the most in more than three months on concerns that its new artificial intelligence chatbot Bard may yield inaccurate responses.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 09:58 IST
    Google
    The scrutiny comes as the battle to build the most accurate and effective search engine is escalating. (AP)
    Google
    The scrutiny comes as the battle to build the most accurate and effective search engine is escalating. (AP)

    Google owner Alphabet Inc. fell by the most in more than three months on concerns that its new artificial intelligence chatbot Bard may yield inaccurate responses.

    Alphabet's showcase of Bard on Feb. 6 was “underwhelming,” Bloomberg Intelligence technology analyst Mandeep Singh said in a note Wednesday. In one instance, Bard was asked about new discoveries from the James Webb Space telescope. In one of its responses, Bard said the telescope was used to take the first pictures of a planet outside the Earth's solar system, when NASA says those were actually taken by a different telescope.

    Google said in a statement that Bard's response “highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process.” The company said it will combine external feedback with its own internal testing to ensure Bard's responses “meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information.”

    The scrutiny comes as the battle to build the most accurate and effective search engine is escalating. On Monday, Google introduced Bard, whose underlying technology will eventually be built into Google.com. The next day, Microsoft Corp. said it was integrating a cousin of ChatGPT into Bing. On Wednesday, Google hosted a news conference in Paris where it shared more details about the company's progress integrating artificial intelligence into search.

    “The general sentiment is that ChatGPT and the Microsoft Bing announcement have created a narrative that Google's search business model is under threat,” said Mark Riedl, a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

    Alphabet declined 9% to $98.40 at 11:26 a.m. New York time, on track for the biggest drop since Oct. 26.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 09:58 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way