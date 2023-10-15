Amazon 2023 Sale: Save up to 70% on boAt, Blaupunkt, and JBL speakers

Amazon sale 2023: The festive season is here, and that means it's time for exciting online shopping. One fantastic category that can make the season even better is that of audio devices. Amazon's Great Indian Festival is back, and it's bringing you incredible discounts of up to 70 percent on a wide range of speakers.

As the festive season gets closer, we all know there will be gatherings, parties, and celebrations. What's a better way to set the mood than with great music played through awesome speakers? The Amazon Sale 2023 is here to offer you affordable, diverse, and high-quality audio devices. Whether you want to upgrade your home audio system, improve your personal listening experience, or find a perfect gift for a music lover, the Amazon sale is where you want to be. Get ready to save big and take your audio game to the next level.

1. boAt Aavante Bar 600 Bluetooth Soundbar

The boAt Aavante Bar 600 Bluetooth Soundbar turns your home into a cinematic paradise. It features a powerful 25W RMS boAt Stereo Sound, delivering a fantastic listening experience. With its 2.0 Channel setup, you'll enjoy surround sound from the coziest corner of your couch. Dual Passive Radiators provide crystal-clear surround sound with boosted bass. You can enjoy up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge thanks to the 2500mAh battery. Plus, you can connect wirelessly through Bluetooth, AUX, and TF Card. Now available for just Rs. 1,799, down from the original price of Rs. 5,990.

B0BXKPH4N4-1

2. Blaupunkt SBA15 Gaming 16W Bluetooth Soundbar

The Blaupunkt SBA15 Gaming Bluetooth Soundbar offers an immersive sound experience with high-quality stereo sound at 16W RMS. Dual passive radiators maximize sound output and enhance the bass. It has a long-lasting battery that plays music for up to 7 hours on a single charge, and it charges quickly with TurboVolt technology. The added RGB lighting brings style to your gaming or entertainment setup. You can connect it to various devices via Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and TWS. Grab it for only Rs. 999, which has been reduced from Rs. 3,299 during the Amazon sale.

B0BL1FBT9J-2

3. JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is a must-have for hosting parties and get-togethers. It's a powerful speaker that's waterproof, making it perfect for pool parties. With over 12 hours of music playback on a single charge, it also supports Google Assistant and Siri. The speaker has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. Get it now for Rs. 9,998 during the Amazon sale, down from the original price of Rs. 13,999.

B09V7WS4PP-3

4. Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is portable and has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. It includes a passive radiator that, when paired with the mono speaker, delivers powerful bass. You can connect it to another speaker for a stereo sound experience. Its powerful battery provides 16 hours of playtime on a single charge. Grab it for only Rs. 2,989, down from Rs. 4,990.

B08ZJ6DQNY-4

5. Portronics POR-871 SoundDrum 4.2 Stereo Speaker

The Portronics POR-871 SoundDrum 4.2 Stereo Speaker is an affordable option with dual 5W speakers and powerful amplifiers for good sound. It's water-resistant and can handle splashes. You get 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, and it takes up to 2 hours to charge fully. It also has a built-in FM feature, so you can listen to your favorite radio stations. Get it now for just Rs. 1,499 during the Amazon sale 2023, down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.

B07B2XRFRV-5

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your sound system and enjoy music and entertainment like never before. Hurry, as these deals won't last forever.