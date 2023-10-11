Icon
Home Tech News Amazon Dangles Prime Day Deals With Shoppers in ‘Driver’s Seat’

Amazon Dangles Prime Day Deals With Shoppers in ‘Driver’s Seat’

Amazon.com Inc.’s fall sale for Prime subscribers kicked off Tuesday, with the e-commerce giant looking to get a jump on what’s expected to be a humdrum holiday shopping season.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 07:24 IST
Icon
Amazon Prime Day sale is live!(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Amazon Prime Day sale is live!(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (AP)
Amazon Prime Day sale is live!(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Amazon Prime Day sale is live!(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (AP)

Amazon.com Inc.'s fall sale for Prime subscribers kicked off Tuesday, with the e-commerce giant looking to get a jump on what's expected to be a humdrum holiday shopping season.

US online sales in November and December will rise 4.8% to $222 billion, according to Adobe Inc., beating last year's 3.5% growth, but well below the pre-pandemic level of 13% reached in 2019.

Consumers are grappling with stubbornly persistent inflation even as their debt obligations balloon and savings shrink. The resumption of student loan payments, which were suspended during the pandemic, also are expected to weigh on spending.

Penny-pinching will be the prevailing theme during Amazon's two-day sale, said Adobe analyst Vivek Pandya. He predicts intense comparison shopping as other retailers, including Walmart Inc., seek to draft off the event. The competition, along with unsold inventory, will necessitate deep discounts, Pandya said.

“When you have more retailers coming in [and] people are comparing prices across multiple options, it puts shoppers in the driver's seat to try to manage costs in this inflationary environment,” he said.

Adobe also predicts that buy-now-pay-later services will hit a record this holiday as increasingly cash-strapped US shoppers struggle with higher prices and rising borrowing costs.

Amazon launched its Prime Day summer sale in 2015 to attract new subscribers, who pay $139 a year for shipping discounts, video streaming and other benefits. The event helps Amazon lock in shoppers before the holidays and deepen its relationship with existing customers by offering them exclusive deals on Amazon gadgets and other products.

The Seattle-based company added a second event last year, called Prime Early Access Sale, that saw shoppers largely shun pricey products and load up on discounted pantry items instead. This year's fall sale has been renamed Prime Big Deal Days.

During the two-day period, total US online sales will reach $8.1 billion, up 6.1% from a year earlier, according to Adobe.

Consumers seem prepared to start their holiday spending early as long as they deem the discounts sufficiently compelling. Some 64% of shoppers said they'd begin shopping in October this year, up from 53% a year ago, according to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot, which monitors online deals.

About 58% of those surveyed said they'll shop Amazon's Big Deal Days and planned to spend $154, which is about $100 less than what those surveyed planned to spend during the Prime Day sale in July.

“People are definitely out there looking,” RetailMeNot editor Kristin McGrath said. “How well these sales do, and how much people actually buy, remains to be determined.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 07:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon