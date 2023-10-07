Icon
Home Tech News Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Massive deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, Macbooks
LIVE UPDATES

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Massive deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, Macbooks

Amazon Sale 2023 Live: The Amazon Great Indian Festival has gone live today for Prime members. Check discounts and offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, MacBooks, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 08:41 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon sale 2023: Get the latest updates on discounts on tech products ranging from iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, MacBooks, laptops, smartwatches to smart TVs. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival news
Amazon sale 2023: Get the latest updates on discounts on tech products ranging from iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, MacBooks, laptops, smartwatches to smart TVs. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live: The Amazon Sale 2023 is live now for Prime members. For the next 24 hours, everyone who has subscribed to Amazon Prime can take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts on a wide variety of products across many categories. Some of the highlights of the sale include iPhone 13, iPhone 14, MacBook, iQOO

...Read More
07 Oct 2023, 08:27 IST

Amazon Sale 2023 Live Updates: Price cut on Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is one of the top Android smartphones that money can buy. Launched in February this year, the Galaxy S23 5G features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports 1750 nits peak brightness as well as HDR10+. It gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back for drop protection, as well as an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. If you often use your smartphone in the dark, then the Galaxy S23 5G has got your back with its Eye Comfort Shield feature. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, which is the current flagship smartphone chip in the market. It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. It features Samsung's Nightography which promises detailed and bright low-light images and videos. It can shoot up to 8K 60fps videos courtesy of the 50MP primary sensor. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter which has features such as Night Selfie and Night Selfie Video.

It gets a 3900mAh battery which offers up to 22 hours of video playback and up to 35 hours of talktime on 4G LTE. It supports up to 25W wired charging, and Samsung claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup, and thus, costs a premium. However, during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members, it will be available for purchase at an effective price of just Rs. 74999 including the bank offers!

07 Oct 2023, 07:27 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Big offer on iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 was launched by Apple in 2021 and remains one of the best smartphones you can buy today. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness as well as True Tone, P3 Wide Colour Gamut, and HDR. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC which also powers the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The chip features a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine.

It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup at the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. The camera system is equipped with several features such as Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Advanced red‑eye correction, and Auto image stabilization. The primary 12MP camera supports Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for capturing stable shots. It features 2X optical zoom out as well as digital zoom up to 5X. The iPhone 13 has received the iOS 17 update which brings a ton of new and innovative features to the iPhone. In terms of storage, the iPhone 13 is available in three options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

While iPhones are usually priced at a premium, Apple dropped its price after launching the iPhone 15 series, meaning it is already available at a discounted price. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on October 8, Amazon will be offering the iPhone 13 at an effective price of just Rs. 39999!

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 07:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon