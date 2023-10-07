Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Massive deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, Macbooks

Amazon Sale 2023 Live Updates: Price cut on Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is one of the top Android smartphones that money can buy. Launched in February this year, the Galaxy S23 5G features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports 1750 nits peak brightness as well as HDR10+. It gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back for drop protection, as well as an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. If you often use your smartphone in the dark, then the Galaxy S23 5G has got your back with its Eye Comfort Shield feature. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, which is the current flagship smartphone chip in the market. It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. It features Samsung's Nightography which promises detailed and bright low-light images and videos. It can shoot up to 8K 60fps videos courtesy of the 50MP primary sensor. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter which has features such as Night Selfie and Night Selfie Video.

It gets a 3900mAh battery which offers up to 22 hours of video playback and up to 35 hours of talktime on 4G LTE. It supports up to 25W wired charging, and Samsung claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup, and thus, costs a premium. However, during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members, it will be available for purchase at an effective price of just Rs. 74999 including the bank offers!