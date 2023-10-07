Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Massive deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, Macbooks
Amazon Sale 2023 Live: The Amazon Great Indian Festival has gone live today for Prime members. Check discounts and offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, MacBooks, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, and more.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live: The Amazon Sale 2023 is live now for Prime members. For the next 24 hours, everyone who has subscribed to Amazon Prime can take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts on a wide variety of products across many categories. Some of the highlights of the sale include iPhone 13, iPhone 14, MacBook, iQOO...Read More
Amazon Sale 2023 Live Updates: Price cut on Samsung Galaxy S23
The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is one of the top Android smartphones that money can buy. Launched in February this year, the Galaxy S23 5G features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports 1750 nits peak brightness as well as HDR10+. It gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back for drop protection, as well as an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. If you often use your smartphone in the dark, then the Galaxy S23 5G has got your back with its Eye Comfort Shield feature. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, which is the current flagship smartphone chip in the market. It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. It features Samsung's Nightography which promises detailed and bright low-light images and videos. It can shoot up to 8K 60fps videos courtesy of the 50MP primary sensor. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter which has features such as Night Selfie and Night Selfie Video.
It gets a 3900mAh battery which offers up to 22 hours of video playback and up to 35 hours of talktime on 4G LTE. It supports up to 25W wired charging, and Samsung claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup, and thus, costs a premium. However, during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members, it will be available for purchase at an effective price of just Rs. 74999 including the bank offers!
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Big offer on iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 was launched by Apple in 2021 and remains one of the best smartphones you can buy today. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness as well as True Tone, P3 Wide Colour Gamut, and HDR. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC which also powers the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The chip features a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine.
It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup at the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. The camera system is equipped with several features such as Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Advanced red‑eye correction, and Auto image stabilization. The primary 12MP camera supports Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for capturing stable shots. It features 2X optical zoom out as well as digital zoom up to 5X. The iPhone 13 has received the iOS 17 update which brings a ton of new and innovative features to the iPhone. In terms of storage, the iPhone 13 is available in three options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
While iPhones are usually priced at a premium, Apple dropped its price after launching the iPhone 15 series, meaning it is already available at a discounted price. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on October 8, Amazon will be offering the iPhone 13 at an effective price of just Rs. 39999!
71696642970313