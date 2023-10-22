Icon
Amazon Sale 2023: 5 Gift ideas to brighten your loved ones' festive season

Amazon Sale 2023: 5 Gift ideas to brighten your loved ones' festive season

Amazon Sale 2023: Discover top Diwali gift ideas featuring gadgets, smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, and more. Perfect presents for your loved ones.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 14:49 IST
Top 5 Diwali gift Ideas: Shop during the Amazon sale 2023 and find the perfect presents for your loved ones. (Pexels)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has been going on for days and the deals are getting better and better. A number of fantastic deals and discounts are available on a wide range of products like gadgets, electronics, clothing, and more. Diwali is a time for sharing gifts and spreading light, and this sale is the perfect chance to find the best presents. Let's explore some awesome Diwali gift ideas available on Amazon.

1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

First on our list is the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone, boasting 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, all for an attractive price of just Rs. 12,490. Powered by an Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor, this smartphone runs the latest Android 13 with a sleek One UI 5.0 interface. Capture memorable moments with its 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setup, and elevate your selfie game with the 13MP front camera. With a robust 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, you won't have to worry about running out of power. The smartphone features a stunning 16.72-centimeter (6.6-inch) LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

2. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus

For those who love staying connected and healthy, the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch is a great choice. Priced at just Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon sale, this smartwatch features a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It's designed to last, with a battery that can power it for up to five days (without Bluetooth calling and Always On Display), or about two days with Bluetooth calling. The watch offers an impressive array of features, including more than 300 sports modes, an AI assistant, and comprehensive health tracking features like SPO2, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. Plus, it comes with 110 inbuilt watch faces for a personalized touch.

3. Echo Dot with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb

Upgrade your loved ones' living spaces with the Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with clock combo and Wipro 9W LED smart color Bulb, available for Rs. 1,299 during the Amazon sale. This bundle includes an Echo Dot with a clock (4th Gen) that allows voice-controlled lighting and remote access. With its sleek design and LED display showing time, temperature, and timers, it's both functional and stylish. You can also enjoy music streaming from various platforms, making it the perfect addition to any smart home.

4. Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

For the audiophiles in your life, the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones are a fantastic gift. Priced at Rs. 18,998 during the Amazon sale, these over-ear headphones are renowned for their unparalleled listening experience and superb noise cancellation capabilities. They can be customized with Quiet and Aware Modes to suit your preferences. Featuring plush synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon, they offer comfort and durability. With minimal clamping force and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single full charge, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions.

5. boAt Bassheads 102 Wired In-Ear Earphones with Mic

Last but not least, the boAt Bassheads 102 wired in-ear earphones with a mic are an excellent budget-friendly option available at just Rs. 399 during the Amazon festival. Offering impressive sound quality for the price, these earphones come with exceptional passive noise cancellation. They're lightweight and comfortable, ensuring you can wear them for hours without discomfort. With a 3.5mm gold-plated jack and integrated in-line controls, they provide a seamless hands-free calling experience.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals, and make this Diwali truly special for your friends and family.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 14:49 IST
