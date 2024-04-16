 Android 15 to introduce NFC wireless charging: What it means for you | Tech News
Android 15 to introduce NFC wireless charging: What it means for you

Android 15 is set to introduce NFC wireless charging, offering an alternative to the traditional Qi standard. This innovation aims to provide a solution for charging smaller accessories like trackers, styluses, and wireless earbuds, despite its limitations in power transmission.

| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 20:00 IST
Google's upcoming Android 15 is gearing up to revolutionise the way we charge our devices with its new wireless charging feature via Near Field Communication (NFC). This innovation is set to extend the convenience of wireless charging to smaller gadgets like trackers, styluses, and wireless earbuds.

A Shift from Qi Standard to NFC

Typically, wireless charging has been synonymous with the Qi standard. However, Android 15's support for NFC wireless charging offers a fresh alternative, particularly beneficial for devices constrained by limited space, which may struggle with accommodating larger charging coils, reported Android Authority.

NFC Wireless Charging: A Closer Look

Introduced by the NFC Forum in 2020, the NFC Wireless Charging (WLC) specification paved the way for power transmission through compact antennas. Recent discoveries in Android 15 Beta 1 reveal Google's active integration efforts, with specific code referencing "NfcCharging". Though not yet fully integrated into the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), the signs point towards Google's serious commitment to incorporating NFC wireless charging into its ecosystem.

The Limitations of NFC Wireless Charging

While the concept is promising, NFC wireless charging does come with its set of limitations. The technology can only transmit a maximum of 1W of power, considerably less than the slowest Qi chargers available. This limitation does cast some doubt on its practicality for larger devices that require more power.

Ideal for Compact Accessories

The real potential of NFC wireless charging shines when considering smaller devices. The NFC Forum initially proposed this technology for various compact gadgets, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, and digital pens. By sidestepping the need for larger charging coils, these devices could potentially become more streamlined and efficient.

What Does This Mean for Android Users?

With native NFC wireless charging support in Android 15, we may witness an influx of innovative accessories tailored to capitalise on this technology. While the specific applications and accessory ecosystem are yet to be fully explored, the introduction of this feature undoubtedly signals a new frontier in mobile device charging.

