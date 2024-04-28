 ChatGPT in iPhones? Apple renews talks with OpenAI for adding generative AI features in iOS 18 update | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News ChatGPT in iPhones? Apple renews talks with OpenAI for adding generative AI features in iOS 18 update

ChatGPT in iPhones? Apple renews talks with OpenAI for adding generative AI features in iOS 18 update

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company was investing "significantly" in generative AI.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2024, 13:14 IST
Icon
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Apple is looking at how OpenAI features could be integrated into the next iPhone operating system- iOS 18.
1/5 PS5 - The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the best gaming consoles you can buy today. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6 memory and 825GB NVMe SSD storage. On paper, the PS5 supports multiple resolutions - 1080p, 4K UHD, and 8K UHD, the latter of which is yet to be adopted widely, along with ray-tracing support. (Unsplash)
Apple is looking at how OpenAI features could be integrated into the next iPhone operating system- iOS 18.
2/5 Xbox Series X - The Xbox Series X is the direct competitor of Sony's PS5. It gets a 3.8GHz custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU under the hood, which is paired with 16GB DDR6 RAM. There's also 1TB SSD onboard storage, which can be further expanded. The Xbox Series X supports up to 8K 60 UHD resolution, while also natively running 4K 120fps. (Unsplash)
Apple is looking at how OpenAI features could be integrated into the next iPhone operating system- iOS 18.
3/5 Xbox Series S - The Microsoft Xbox Series S stands out as a digital-only gaming console, sharing the same processor as its more robust counterpart, the Xbox Series X. However, it strategically trims down on memory, storage, and GPU capabilities, removing the disc drive to provide a next-generation console experience at a significantly reduced cost. This approach caters specifically to gamers aiming for lower Full HD or 2K resolutions. (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 Nintendo Switch - While it is incomparable to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in terms of power, the Nintendo Switch has outsold both consoles by a large margin. It is powered by an NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor and comes with 64 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. The Switch can output up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via the built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Asus ROG Ally - The Asus ROG Ally emerges as the ultimate handheld gaming system designed explicitly for PC gamers. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, this device stands ready to tackle any game thrown its way. Sporting a 7-inch 1080p Full HD display with FreeSync Premium, the ROG Ally ensures a crystal-clear and smooth gaming experience. Notably, its distinctive advantage lies in its ability to run most Windows-compatible games and its compatibility with Xbox Game Pass titles, offering users a comprehensive gaming ecosystem. (Unsplash)
Apple is looking at how OpenAI features could be integrated into the next iPhone operating system- iOS 18.
icon View all Images
Apple is looking at how OpenAI features could be integrated into the next iPhone operating system- iOS 18. (unsplash)

Apple Inc has renewed discussions with OpenAI about using the startup's generative AI technology to power some new features being introduced in the iPhone later this year, Bloomberg News reported.

The companies have begun discussing terms of a potential agreement and how OpenAI features would be integrated into Apple's next iPhone operating system, iOS 18, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Bloomberg reported last month that Apple was in talks to license Google's Gemini chatbot for new iPhone features.

Apple to big investments in AI for iPhones

Apple has not made a final decision on which partners it will use, and could reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc's Google or pick another provider entirely, the Bloomberg report said.

Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Google, which are weaving them into products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in February that the company was investing "significantly" in generative AI and would reveal more about its plans to put the technology to use later this year.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 09:27 IST
Trending: ios 18 release: launch timeline revealed ahead of apple wwdc 2024 - all the details ipad air 2024 may skip mini-led display- here's what to expect from apple event on may 7 bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window samsung galaxy ring leaks roundup: here’s all that we know about this new wearable how to hide your instagram online status from others beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works elon musk brings community notes to indian x users before elections- what is it and why is it important how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root ai roundup [april 26]: google unveils ai labelling tool, microsoft and alphabet ai earning surpassed expectations, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying
Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27: Booyah Pass for May leaked online

Best Deals For You

realme 12 Pro+ 5G
realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved
iPhone 15 Plus
Amazon Holi offers: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, nab discounts on flagship phones
Stunning Design
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
best triple camera phones
10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets