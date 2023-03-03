    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Apple Abruptly Shutters Store in North Carolina After Shootings

    Apple Abruptly Shutters Store in North Carolina After Shootings

    Apple Inc. has abruptly shut down one of its retail stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the mall where it’s located suffered at least three shootings in recent months.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 09:58 IST
    iPhone 15 Pro to get iPhone SE 3, iPhone 8 type specs! Amazing Apple move
    iPhone 15
    1/5 Are you waiting eagerly to get some exciting insights into the Apple iPhone 15 specs? Though there is still a year's time for the new iPhones' launch (expected in September, 2023), the leaks and rumors about it are creating a buzz amongst the fans. And as per the latest update, it is being said that the volume button and the power button of the two high end iPhone 15 models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, may adopt a solid state button design similar to the home button design of iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    2/5 The information has been provided by Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst at TF International Securities over his Twitter handle. "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design," he tweeted. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 15
    3/5 In a series of tweets, the analyst further informed that there will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons. He went on to say that due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three. As a result, the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries. (AFP)
    iPhone 15
    4/5 Also, it is expected that high-end Android smartphones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry, the analyst added. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/5 Analyst Kuo had earlier said that Apple is expected to create massive differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models. "I believe Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP (average selling price)," his tweet read. Kuo said that Apple may create differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro models in order to generate more sales and profits in a mature market. (HT Tech)
    Apple Store
    View all Images
    Apple currently operates about 270 retail locations in the US. (AP)

    Apple Inc. has abruptly shut down one of its retail stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the mall where it's located suffered at least three shootings in recent months.

    The company informed the store's employees on Wednesday that the location would be closing immediately, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The store was open for business Wednesday morning and a copy of its website from the previous day showed no plans for it to change business hours or close.

    After employees were informed of the plan, Apple updated its website to show that the location — at the Northlake Mall in Mecklenburg County — would be shuttered permanently. The shootings at the mall contributed to the decision, the people said.

    Apple told employees that there will be no layoffs and that staff at the Northlake Mall site would be transfered to the nearby SouthPark location in Charlotte or roles working at the company's online store.

    The iPhone maker is also opening a new location in Charlotte next year to replace the Northlake Mall store. Plans for that store were already in the works before the recent shootings.

    Apple confirmed the closure, but declined to comment further on the reasoning.

    “In preparation for a new store we plan to open in the Charlotte area early next year, we will be closing Apple Northlake on March 2,” the company said in a statement. “All of our team members will continue to support our Charlotte customers at Apple SouthPark and the Apple store online.”

    Apple, which operates about 270 retail locations in the US, rarely closes stores, and the quick nature of the shutdown makes it all the more unusual.

    According to local news reports, shots were fired outside of a Macy's at the Northlake Mall on Tuesday, while another shooting took place in early February. There were additional shootings reported in December and in 2021.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 09:27 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5