Apple Back to School deals to start after WWDC 2023; Know the offers you can get

While the world waits for the WWDC 2023 to begin tonight, another exciting news around Apple has surfaced. As per reports, Apple's annual Back to School promotion is likely to start later this week. For the unaware, it is a yearly event that offers students and teachers discounts on Apple products. Every year, Apple comes up with a unique offer, be it deals, discounts, or freebies. And the best part is that this promotion comes in on top of the company's standard educational discounts that range between 5-10 percent for students.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed the information in a tweet where he said, “Apple's 2023 Back to School deal will kick off next week (Tuesday likely) after new machines are announced at WWDC”. This means that the next two days are going to be exciting for Apple fans, especially if they are students or teachers.

Apple to soon announce its Back to School deals

To qualify for Apple's Back to School promotion, you need to be either a student or a teacher with a valid identification proof. To know the kind of deals you should expect, in 2022, Apple offered a free gift card worth up to $150 on every purchase of an eligible MacBook or iPad. In 2021, Apple gave free AirPods on buying select electronic devices.

The promotion usually starts in June and ends in late July, marking the time when students typically get into college or start a new semester. Apple says that this promotion is aimed to enable students to purchase products that can be important for their education at special prices so they do not have to spend too much.

Interestingly, rumors have suggested that today, Apple will be announcing a new 15-inch MacBook Air, which can be priced at around $1399. It is not known whether this MacBook will be a part of Apple's Back to School promotion or not. As the report suggests, we will find out more details tomorrow.