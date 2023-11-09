Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico, TMZ Says

Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City after taking ill with vertigo-like symptoms, the celebrity news site TMZ reported.

Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, suffered the symptoms after giving a speech at the World Business Forum, TMZ said.

People from Wozniak's team are flying to the area on a private jet to check on him and see if he needs to be brought to the US for further treatment, the website reported.

Representatives for Wozniak, 73, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

Wozniak, known as Woz, co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. Since leaving the company, he has remained an active entrepreneur and philanthropist.