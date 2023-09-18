Apple iPhone 15 done and dusted, Mark Gurman reveals what’s coming beyond 2023

With the launch of the iPhone 15 now in the rearview mirror, it is time to look forward to the future. Apple, at its Wonderlust event, announced four new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with features such as Dynamic Island, USB Type-C port, action button, and more. Alongside the iPhones, we also saw the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9 as well as the Watch Ultra 2. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking ahead, with several new devices in development for beyond 2023 and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals the likely Apple agenda.

From Apple Vision Pro, and M3-powered Macs to Apple Watch X, check out everything that Apple could launch in the future.

1. Apple Vision Pro

Apple's first-ever mixed-reality headset comes with a unique spatial computing capability that allows users to experience apps and features in an augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environment. Apple says that there are 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays in the Vision Pro, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also houses 5 sensors and 12 cameras. Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, running on VisionOS. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable that you can easily put in your pockets.

2. M3-powered Macs

It has been rumored for some time now that Apple is looking to bring out its next chipset, the M3, which might include four variants - M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously stated that Apple was internally testing an M3-powered iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and other Mac devices, but none of them saw the light of the day at the Wonderlust event on September 12. According to reports, Apple could introduce its M3-powered devices in October via a simple press release.

3. Apple Watch X

While Apple already launched two new smartwatches - Apple Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2 at the Wonderlust event - it is also reportedly working on a special smartwatch to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. The smartwatch, dubbed as Apple Watch X, could be the biggest overhaul to the Apple Watch yet. It could get features such as a MicroLED display, blood pressure monitor, and magnetic band attachment system.

4. New iPads

Apple will also refresh its iPad lineup soon, with reports claiming that M3-powered iPad Pros are already in the works but aren't likely to launch before 2024. Recent rumors have also hinted at a new iPad Air 6 released this year via a press release, instead of a full-fledged launch event.

5. Artificial intelligence tools

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in July reported about Apple developing its own version of ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular generative AI chatbot. The company has already developed an internal service similar to ChatGPT, which helps employees test new features, summarize text, and answer questions based on the data it has learned. The heart of this large language model (LLM) work is a fresh framework called Ajax. The ChatGPT-like app, nicknamed "Apple GPT," is just one of the many possibilities that the Ajax framework can offer.