Home Tech News Apple Should End Deal Drought by Buying ESPN, Analyst Says

Apple Should End Deal Drought by Buying ESPN, Analyst Says

Apple Inc. is famous for avoiding high-profile acquisitions, but it should make an exception for Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN as it looks to build out the sports offerings on its streaming-video service, according to Wedbush.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 07:09 IST
Apple should end deal brought by buying ESPN.
Apple should end deal brought by buying ESPN. (AP)
Apple should end deal brought by buying ESPN.
Apple should end deal brought by buying ESPN. (AP)

Apple Inc. is famous for avoiding high-profile acquisitions, but it should make an exception for Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN as it looks to build out the sports offerings on its streaming-video service, according to Wedbush.

An acquisition or strategic partnership with the sports channel would be “a no brainer,” wrote analyst Dan Ives. He said that buying ESPN would probably cost more than $50 billion, but would “make a ton of strategic sense” by giving Apple valuable sports content, major TV rights, and “change the cross-sell opportunities and attractiveness of Apple TV looking ahead.”

While Apple rarely makes big acquisitions — its biggest purchase was the $3 billion deal for Beats Music and Beats Electronics in 2014 — Ives suspects Apple could make an exception for ESPN.

“Apple recognizes that in this streaming arms race there is a ‘closing window' for the stalwart to acquire content and cement its footing in the live sports content arena.”

Disney has signaled it's considering selling or finding strategic partners for its broadcast and cable television assets. Executives have signaled they're looking to sell a stake in ESPN to a partner that can help accelerate the network's transition to streaming.

To Ives, this suggests ESPN “potentially may be on the table in one form or another.” Other analysts have advocated for Apple buyingDisney outright.

Apple shares are trading about flat on Thursday while Disney is up 0.4%. The iPhone maker has risen about 36% this year through Wednesday's close, though it has dropped 10% from a recent peak, with its results recently weighing on the shares. Disney shares are little changed in 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 07:09 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more
Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets