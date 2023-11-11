Icon
Home Tech News Apple to shut down iTunes Movie Store on iPhones; iOS 17.2 beta 2 takes the first steps

Apple to shut down iTunes Movie Store on iPhones; iOS 17.2 beta 2 takes the first steps

The dedicated iTunes Movie Store iPhone owners are used to seeing might be going away for good. The iOS 17.2 beta 2 has a new setting that shows how it may happen.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 09:36 IST
Icon
iTunes Movie Store
Bad news for iPhone users? The iTunes Movie Store is being phased out, but it will now be merged into the TV app. Apple has taken the first steps with the iOS 17.2 beta 2. (Apple)
iTunes Movie Store
Bad news for iPhone users? The iTunes Movie Store is being phased out, but it will now be merged into the TV app. Apple has taken the first steps with the iOS 17.2 beta 2. (Apple)

The iOS 17.2 public beta 2 was rolled out yesterday, November 10, and we saw the Spatial video recording feature arrive with the update, while it is already known that it will also add the highly anticipated Journal app to the iPhones. However, one less-talked-about change with this feature is that Apple has started taking the first steps towards phasing out the dedicated iTunes Movie Store that users have become accustomed to. It is expected to be merged with the TV app soon, and eventually removing it from iPhones.

According to 9to5Mac, who saw strings of codes in the latest update, reported that iPhone users will soon see the message “iTunes Movies moved to the Apple TV app”. This is not an active change and it is believed that before it shows up, Apple will have to make more changes to the TV app's interface. However, efforts towards it have already been made.

iOS 17.2 beta 2 brings changes to the TV app

After the iPhone beta update, users will see a new sidebar that has been added to the TV app, which allows for quick navigation. This sidebar has options for Search, Watch Now, Channels, Store, and Library. It is believed more options will be added to make the iTunes Movie Store defunct. Right now, users can anyway buy movies and TV shows from the TV app.

As per the report, the Movies and TV Shows tabs will disappear from the iTunes Store after the new feature flags are enabled. However, you may have some time left with it, as the change is not expected before the global release of iOS 17.2.

What's new with iOS 17.2 beta 2?

With iOS 17.2 beta 2, Apple has added a special feature that allows the iPhone to record spatial videos. These videos can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computer! Spatial videos are recorded in landscape orientation at 1080p 30 frames per second. Do note that this feature has only been rolled out on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the Apple Vision Pro has not been released to consumers yet, potential buyers will be able to watch their recorded videos in the Photos app on the Vision Pro.

Apple has also expanded its Sensitive Contact Warning feature with iOS 17.2. It will now work with Contact Posters in various apps such as Phone, Contacts, and Messages.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 09:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon