Apple to shut down iTunes Movie Store on iPhones; iOS 17.2 beta 2 takes the first steps

The iOS 17.2 public beta 2 was rolled out yesterday, November 10, and we saw the Spatial video recording feature arrive with the update, while it is already known that it will also add the highly anticipated Journal app to the iPhones. However, one less-talked-about change with this feature is that Apple has started taking the first steps towards phasing out the dedicated iTunes Movie Store that users have become accustomed to. It is expected to be merged with the TV app soon, and eventually removing it from iPhones.

According to 9to5Mac, who saw strings of codes in the latest update, reported that iPhone users will soon see the message “iTunes Movies moved to the Apple TV app”. This is not an active change and it is believed that before it shows up, Apple will have to make more changes to the TV app's interface. However, efforts towards it have already been made.

iOS 17.2 beta 2 brings changes to the TV app

After the iPhone beta update, users will see a new sidebar that has been added to the TV app, which allows for quick navigation. This sidebar has options for Search, Watch Now, Channels, Store, and Library. It is believed more options will be added to make the iTunes Movie Store defunct. Right now, users can anyway buy movies and TV shows from the TV app.

As per the report, the Movies and TV Shows tabs will disappear from the iTunes Store after the new feature flags are enabled. However, you may have some time left with it, as the change is not expected before the global release of iOS 17.2.

What's new with iOS 17.2 beta 2?

With iOS 17.2 beta 2, Apple has added a special feature that allows the iPhone to record spatial videos. These videos can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computer! Spatial videos are recorded in landscape orientation at 1080p 30 frames per second. Do note that this feature has only been rolled out on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the Apple Vision Pro has not been released to consumers yet, potential buyers will be able to watch their recorded videos in the Photos app on the Vision Pro.

Apple has also expanded its Sensitive Contact Warning feature with iOS 17.2. It will now work with Contact Posters in various apps such as Phone, Contacts, and Messages.