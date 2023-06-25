Home Tech News Apple Vision Pro can transform any surface into a touchscreen display

Apple Vision Pro can transform any surface into a touchscreen display

Apple's latest innovation, the Apple Vision Pro, has the remarkable ability to transform any surface into a touchscreen display. Read on to know more about it.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 19:14 IST
Vision Pro headset in Photos: Apple’s first spatial computer
Apple Vision Pro
1/6 The Apple Vision Pro headset is constructed using lightweight materials and an aluminum frame with polished laminated glass at the front. For controls, there are buttons for capturing video and photos, with the inclusion of a digital crown. (Apple)
image caption
2/6 Apple says that there are 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays in the Vision Pro, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also houses 5 sensors and 12 cameras.  (Apple)
image caption
3/6 What’s under the hood? Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, running on VisionOS. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable that you can easily put in your pockets. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
4/6 Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Instead of a physical controller, you control it with your hands, voice, and eyes! The EyeSight feature lets others see your eyes when they are near you. You can also use a digital crown on the side of the headset to determine how immersive the environment is. (Apple)
image caption
5/6 Wondering how people with glasses will wear the headset? Don’t worry, Apple has a plan for that too. The Cupertino-based tech giant has collaborated with Zeiss to bring custom prescription glass inserts for the Vision Pro headset. Vision Pro can also become your personal movie theater by dimming your surrounding environment, letting you focus on the film with Spatial Audio support. (Apple)
image caption
6/6 With all this advanced tech, how much does the Vision Pro cost? Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499 and will be available for purchase starting early next year in the US, followed by a rollout in other countries at a later date. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
View all Images
Getting hands-on with the Apple Vision Pro drew amazing reactions. (Apple YouTube)

Apple's latest innovation, the Apple Vision Pro, has the remarkable ability to transform any surface into a touchscreen display, according to a developer familiar with the headset. This groundbreaking feature allows users to select a surface within the headset's field of view and project controls and applications onto it, as discovered by developer Steve Troughton Smith, AppleInsider reports.

During his experiment, Troughton Smith utilised the Apple Music app to demonstrate the functionality, although it can be applied to any app or control interface. This means that users could potentially turn their desk into a functional keyboard, offering a more practical solution for extended typing sessions.

In addition to this exciting discovery, it has been revealed that the first developer beta of visionOS includes a hidden feature exclusively designed for the Vision Pro spatial computer. Known as 'Travel Mode,' this feature aims to optimise the in-flight experience for users.

The inclusion of Travel Mode suggests that Apple is addressing the challenges faced by virtual reality (VR) devices in the confined spaces and unique environmental conditions of an aeroplane cabin. By implementing this mode, Apple seeks to provide a smoother and more enjoyable VR experience for users during air travel.

Recently unveiled by the tech giant, the Vision Pro headset is scheduled to launch early next year, starting in the United States. With a price tag of $3,499, this groundbreaking device promises to revolutionise the way users interact with virtual reality and augmented reality (AR) applications.

During WWDC 2023, Apple announced that developers worldwide would have the ability to create a new kind of spatial computing apps using Vision Pro. These apps would make the most of the limitless canvas, seamlessly blending digital content with the real world to offer innovative experiences. The visionOS SDK empowers developers to build apps in various categories such as productivity, design, gaming, and more.

Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott, expressed that spatial computing opens up fresh possibilities for developers by utilising the space surrounding the user. This advancement allows developers to envision novel ways to help users connect, enhance productivity, and enjoy different forms of entertainment. The company is excited to witness the imaginative creations that the developer community comes up with.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 19:14 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets