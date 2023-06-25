Apple Vision Pro can transform any surface into a touchscreen display

Apple's latest innovation, the Apple Vision Pro, has the remarkable ability to transform any surface into a touchscreen display, according to a developer familiar with the headset. This groundbreaking feature allows users to select a surface within the headset's field of view and project controls and applications onto it, as discovered by developer Steve Troughton Smith, AppleInsider reports.

During his experiment, Troughton Smith utilised the Apple Music app to demonstrate the functionality, although it can be applied to any app or control interface. This means that users could potentially turn their desk into a functional keyboard, offering a more practical solution for extended typing sessions.

In addition to this exciting discovery, it has been revealed that the first developer beta of visionOS includes a hidden feature exclusively designed for the Vision Pro spatial computer. Known as 'Travel Mode,' this feature aims to optimise the in-flight experience for users.

The inclusion of Travel Mode suggests that Apple is addressing the challenges faced by virtual reality (VR) devices in the confined spaces and unique environmental conditions of an aeroplane cabin. By implementing this mode, Apple seeks to provide a smoother and more enjoyable VR experience for users during air travel.

Recently unveiled by the tech giant, the Vision Pro headset is scheduled to launch early next year, starting in the United States. With a price tag of $3,499, this groundbreaking device promises to revolutionise the way users interact with virtual reality and augmented reality (AR) applications.

During WWDC 2023, Apple announced that developers worldwide would have the ability to create a new kind of spatial computing apps using Vision Pro. These apps would make the most of the limitless canvas, seamlessly blending digital content with the real world to offer innovative experiences. The visionOS SDK empowers developers to build apps in various categories such as productivity, design, gaming, and more.

Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott, expressed that spatial computing opens up fresh possibilities for developers by utilising the space surrounding the user. This advancement allows developers to envision novel ways to help users connect, enhance productivity, and enjoy different forms of entertainment. The company is excited to witness the imaginative creations that the developer community comes up with.