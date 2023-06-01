Apple WWDC 2023 expectations: Reality Pro, iOS 17 to MacBooks, know what is on the cards

Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner, with the keynote scheduled for Monday, June 5. This year's WWDC is expected to be a significant event for Apple, unveiling new products and software updates. Rumours suggest that Apple might finally reveal its long-awaited mixed reality headset, codenamed "Reality Pro," which will provide virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. Alongside the headset, we can anticipate updates to operating systems, new apps and features, and the introduction of new hardware, including a larger MacBook Air. Let's dive into the details of what to expect from WWDC 2023.

Apple's Rumoured Mixed Reality Headset

All eyes are on Apple's mixed reality headset, generating a lot of excitement. Although Apple has not officially confirmed its existence, reports indicate that the headset will offer both VR and AR experiences. Referred to as "Reality Pro," this developer-focused device is rumoured to have a ski goggle-like design with a dial for transitioning between virtual reality and the real world. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the headset may feature external sensors for hand tracking and internal eye-tracking sensors. The standalone headset is likely to have a battery pack connected via a proprietary cable. Analyst Ross Young suggests that the device could sport two 1.41-inch Micro OLED screens with 4,000 pixels per inch (ppi), delivering high brightness of over 5,000 nits and 4K resolution for each eye.

The 15-inch MacBook Air

Another exciting expectation is the introduction of a larger 15-inch MacBook Air. Traditionally featuring a 13-inch display, the MacBook Air is rumoured to receive an upgrade with the inclusion of the in-house M2 chip, similar to last year's models. Reports from Bloomberg suggest that the screen resolution might match that of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, with a slight reduction in sharpness due to the increased screen size. Apple is also speculated to release several new Macs, potentially including a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and a 24-inch iMac, all powered by the new M3 chip. Gurman's sources hint at an expanded trade-in program, suggesting the arrival of new devices.

Expected updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

WWDC primarily caters to developers, ensuring updates to Apple's operating systems. iOS 17 is expected to bring various quality-of-life improvements, including new accessibility features like the Personal Voice tool, enabling users to create synthetic voices with just 15 minutes of training. Bloomberg reports suggest that iOS 17 might introduce a feature that transforms the iPhone's lock screen into a smart home-style display when tilted horizontally. iPadOS 17 is likely to bring updates to Stage Manager, the multitasking interface released last October, aimed at enhancing its functionality. Details on macOS 14 and tvOS 17 are scarce, but watchOS 10 is anticipated to receive a substantial update with a new interface centred around widgets. There are also rumours of the Health app making its way to iPadOS, benefiting users of Apple Fitness+. WatchOS 10 might bring improvements to the home screen, functional widgets, and new functionalities for the Apple Watch's digital crown.

In short, Apple's WWDC 2023 is set to attract technology enthusiasts worldwide with the potential unveiling of the Reality Pro mixed reality headset, the anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air, and a range of software updates across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more. As Apple continues to push boundaries and introduce innovative products and features, the future of technology looks promising. Stay tuned for more updates.