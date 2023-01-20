    Trending News

    Awesome! Wikipedia gets its first makeover in 10 years; Check new features now

    Awesome! Wikipedia gets its first makeover in 10 years; Check new features now

    After 10 long years, Wikipedia has received its first interface upgrade. A lot has changed on the popular online encyclopedia. Know about it all.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 14:00 IST
    Know all about the first major interface change on Wikipedia in ten years. (Wikipedia)
    Know all about the first major interface change on Wikipedia in ten years. (Wikipedia)

    f you are reading this, you probably know about Wikipedia and have used it multiple times. The online encyclopedia website was first launched in 2001 and it is the 7th most visited website in the world, according to rankings by Similarweb. With more than 6 million articles in the English Wikipedia as of January 2023, the platform is used and loved across the globe. And after 10 long years, Wikipedia desktop has finally received a major upgrade to its interface. And you should know about all the new features it now has. Let us take a close look.

    Announcing the update, Wikimedia Foundation said, “Wikipedia's content and popularity has grown substantially over the last two decades. Now, it is growing to better meet the needs of Internet users today. For the first time in over ten years, Wikipedia is getting a new look. A series of improvements to Wikipedia's desktop interface will make the site easier to use and more welcoming for readers and contributors alike.

    Wikipedia gets new features

    The biggest change to Wikipedia has been in the way it showcases the table of contents. Earlier, they shared the same margin space in the article. But after the interface change, it has been placed in the side margin. Additionally, it will also move down as you scroll through the article.

    To make the website more inclusive, the Wikipedia page will now showcase a button to toggle between different languages. The website claims that it supports 300 languages.

    The new interface also improves the reading experience of the user. Wikipedia articles will now have a maximum line width which means the paragraphs will appear less cluttered and it will make for a comfortable reading.

    The search engine has also been improved. Users will now be able to see search results with the image and description. This will help users easily find the topic they are looking for.

    There is a new collapsible sidebar that allows users to collapse the lengthy menu found on the left side of each article. It will help in seeing the information users need without distraction.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 13:59 IST

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 13:59 IST
