Bad news! Samsung Galaxy S24 series selfie camera details leaked

Rumors suggest Samsung's Galaxy S24 series may miss a selfie camera upgrade, but software optimisations could still enhance performance.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 11:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S24 series to keep 12MP selfie camera, S24 ultra may get 5x telephoto upgrade. (Pexels)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series, slated for release next year, may not see any improvements in its selfie camera. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a 5x telephoto camera, replacing the 3x telephoto unit of its predecessor, the selfie cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as the vanilla and Plus models in the lineup, will reportedly remain unchanged in terms of hardware.

Dutch publication GalaxyClub reports that Samsung is planning to retain the 12MP selfie camera from the Galaxy S23 lineup for its Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. However, there is a possibility that the S24 series could still offer improved selfie capabilities through software optimisations.

On a positive note, Samsung is expected to continue using the impressive 200MP sensor from the Galaxy S23 Ultra for the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, charging speeds for the S24+ and S24 Ultra models are likely to receive a boost, with the Korean company planning to adopt stacked battery technology, potentially increasing charging speeds from 45W to 65W. Unfortunately, the standard Galaxy S24 will only see a modest improvement, reaching up to 25W charging speed.

While selfie enthusiasts might be disappointed by the lack of a hardware upgrade in the front-facing cameras, Samsung's software enhancements could still result in improved selfie performance for the Galaxy S24 series.

AI Technology Integration

Beyond hardware upgrades, Samsung is also working on integrating AI technology into the Galaxy S24 series. According to tipster Ice Universe, the company is developing AI capabilities specifically for this lineup. Notably, the AI technology is said to be distinct from Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby, although exact details on its implementation remain disclosed at this time.

Samsung's approach to AI development

It's worth noting that Samsung recently prohibited its employees from using generative AI tools like Bard and ChatGPT due to security risks, as stated in an internal memo. Nevertheless, the company has partnered with Naver Corporation to develop AI chips and tools. As part of this collaboration, Samsung will share semiconductor-related data with Naver, enabling the creation of generative AI technologies that will be further enhanced by Samsung.

As anticipation builds for the Galaxy S24 series, consumers eagerly await more information about the upcoming smartphones and the innovative AI technology that Samsung plans to introduce.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Notably, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on July 26 in Seoil and the South Korean tech major is expected to launch its foldable smartphones as well the latest Samsung Watch. 

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 10:40 IST
