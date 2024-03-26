 Big discounts on colour printers from HP, Canon and more! Top 5 picks to consider on Amazon | Tech News
Whether you need a printer for home or office use, there's something for everyone in this selection. From HP's Smart Tank 529 AIO to Canon's PIXMA MegaTank G2012, these best colour printers offer high-quality printing and seamless connectivity!

Mar 26 2024, 14:36 IST
From Canon to HP, check out these best colour printers to find the one that suits your printing needs and budget (Pexels)
From Canon to HP, check out these best colour printers to find the one that suits your printing needs and budget (Pexels)

In today's digital age, having a reliable colour printer at home or in the office is essential for various printing needs. Whether it's printing documents, photos, or creative projects, having a quality printer can make all the difference. Amazon offers a wide range of the best colour printers, each with its own set of features and benefits. Let's take a closer look at some of the best options available on the platform:

1. HP Smart Tank 529 AIO

The HP Smart Tank 529 AIO is an all-in-one printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying functions, making it ideal for both home and office use. With seamless connectivity via Hi-Speed USB 2.0, you can enjoy a smooth printing experience without any hassle. The printer delivers excellent quality prints with its HP GT53 and GT52 ink bottles. It also boasts fast printing speeds of up to 12 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour), making it perfect for high-volume printing tasks. With a 100-sheet input tray and a 30-sheet output tray, handling various paper sizes is efficient and easy, making it one of the best colour printers to consider.

FeatureSpecification
Connectivity TechnologyUSB
Special FeatureUsb
ColourMagenta
Model NameHP Tank
Printer OutputColour


 

B0BN287KYS-1

 

2. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is a wireless printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying functions. It comes with additional black ink bottles, ensuring cost-effective printing with a low cost per print. With Wi-Fi connectivity and support for various mobile printing options, including Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY App, you can print effortlessly from your smartphone or tablet. This colour printer delivers high-quality prints with a maximum resolution of 4800x1200 dpi and supports various paper sizes, including A4, Letter, Legal, and more.

 

FeatureSpecification
Connectivity TechnologyWi-Fi
Printing TechnologyInkjet
Special FeatureCost per print, Additional black ink bottles
ColourBlack
Model NamePixma
Printer OutputColour
B01H25A1AE-2

 

3. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 is another excellent option for home and office use. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity options, you can easily print, scan, and copy wirelessly or via a USB connection. The printer offers fast printing speeds of up to 6 ppm (colour) and 11 ppm (monochrome), making it perfect for busy environments. With a maximum print resolution of 4800x1200 dpi and support for various paper sizes, including A4, A5, A6, and more, you can achieve professional-quality prints every time. It is one of the best colour printers you can buy.

FeatureSpecification
Connectivity TechnologyWi-Fi, USB
Printing TechnologyInkjet
Special FeatureDisplay Screen, Refillable Ink Tank, Borderless Printing
ColourRed
Model NamePIXMA G3770
Printer OutputColour
B0BY92Z97S-3

 

4. Brother DCP-T820DW

The Brother DCP-T820DW is an ink tank printer that offers auto-duplex printing, network-ready connectivity, and a refillable ink tank system. With a maximum print speed of 26 ppm (colour) and 30 ppm (monochrome), you can enjoy fast and efficient printing. This colour printer supports various paper sizes and types, including A4, Letter, Legal, Envelopes, and more. With its auto-document feeder and wireless printing capabilities, you can easily print, scan, and copy without any hassle.

FeatureSpecification
Connectivity TechnologyUSB
Printing TechnologyInkTank
Special FeatureAuto-Duplex, Network-Ready, Refillable Ink Tank, Auto Document Feeder
ColourBlack
Model NameDCP-T820DW
B08M4V9WQG-4

 

5. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012

Lastly, the Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is a compact and affordable option for home and small office use. With USB connectivity and support for borderless printing, you can print high-quality photos and documents with ease. The printer offers fast printing speeds of up to 5 ppm (colour) and 8.8 ppm (monochrome), making it perfect for everyday printing needs. With its refillable ink tank system and low cost per print, you can save money on ink while enjoying reliable performance.


 

FeatureSpecification
Connectivity TechnologyUSB
Printing TechnologyInk Tank
Special FeatureCopy, Print, Scan, Borderless Printing, Refillable Ink Tank, High Yield, Compact
ColourBlack
Model NamePIXMA G2012
Printer OutputColour, Monochrome
B07B4KHXHD-5

 

These best colour printers offer excellent value for money and are perfect for various printing needs. Whether you're printing documents, photos, or creative projects, you can count on these printers to deliver high-quality results every time. So why wait? Upgrade your printing experience today with one of these best colour printers available on Amazon!

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 14:36 IST
