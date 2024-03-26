Big discounts on colour printers from HP, Canon and more! Top 5 picks to consider on Amazon
Whether you need a printer for home or office use, there's something for everyone in this selection. From HP's Smart Tank 529 AIO to Canon's PIXMA MegaTank G2012, these best colour printers offer high-quality printing and seamless connectivity!
In today's digital age, having a reliable colour printer at home or in the office is essential for various printing needs. Whether it's printing documents, photos, or creative projects, having a quality printer can make all the difference. Amazon offers a wide range of the best colour printers, each with its own set of features and benefits. Let's take a closer look at some of the best options available on the platform:
Products included in this article
List of Best Selling ProductsSee List
1. HP Smart Tank 529 AIO
The HP Smart Tank 529 AIO is an all-in-one printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying functions, making it ideal for both home and office use. With seamless connectivity via Hi-Speed USB 2.0, you can enjoy a smooth printing experience without any hassle. The printer delivers excellent quality prints with its HP GT53 and GT52 ink bottles. It also boasts fast printing speeds of up to 12 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour), making it perfect for high-volume printing tasks. With a 100-sheet input tray and a 30-sheet output tray, handling various paper sizes is efficient and easy, making it one of the best colour printers to consider.
|Feature
|Specification
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|Special Feature
|Usb
|Colour
|Magenta
|Model Name
|HP Tank
|Printer Output
|Colour
2. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000
The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is a wireless printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying functions. It comes with additional black ink bottles, ensuring cost-effective printing with a low cost per print. With Wi-Fi connectivity and support for various mobile printing options, including Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY App, you can print effortlessly from your smartphone or tablet. This colour printer delivers high-quality prints with a maximum resolution of 4800x1200 dpi and supports various paper sizes, including A4, Letter, Legal, and more.
|Feature
|Specification
|Connectivity Technology
|Wi-Fi
|Printing Technology
|Inkjet
|Special Feature
|Cost per print, Additional black ink bottles
|Colour
|Black
|Model Name
|Pixma
|Printer Output
|Colour
3. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770
The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 is another excellent option for home and office use. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity options, you can easily print, scan, and copy wirelessly or via a USB connection. The printer offers fast printing speeds of up to 6 ppm (colour) and 11 ppm (monochrome), making it perfect for busy environments. With a maximum print resolution of 4800x1200 dpi and support for various paper sizes, including A4, A5, A6, and more, you can achieve professional-quality prints every time. It is one of the best colour printers you can buy.
|Feature
|Specification
|Connectivity Technology
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Printing Technology
|Inkjet
|Special Feature
|Display Screen, Refillable Ink Tank, Borderless Printing
|Colour
|Red
|Model Name
|PIXMA G3770
|Printer Output
|Colour
4. Brother DCP-T820DW
The Brother DCP-T820DW is an ink tank printer that offers auto-duplex printing, network-ready connectivity, and a refillable ink tank system. With a maximum print speed of 26 ppm (colour) and 30 ppm (monochrome), you can enjoy fast and efficient printing. This colour printer supports various paper sizes and types, including A4, Letter, Legal, Envelopes, and more. With its auto-document feeder and wireless printing capabilities, you can easily print, scan, and copy without any hassle.
|Feature
|Specification
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|Printing Technology
|InkTank
|Special Feature
|Auto-Duplex, Network-Ready, Refillable Ink Tank, Auto Document Feeder
|Colour
|Black
|Model Name
|DCP-T820DW
5. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012
Lastly, the Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is a compact and affordable option for home and small office use. With USB connectivity and support for borderless printing, you can print high-quality photos and documents with ease. The printer offers fast printing speeds of up to 5 ppm (colour) and 8.8 ppm (monochrome), making it perfect for everyday printing needs. With its refillable ink tank system and low cost per print, you can save money on ink while enjoying reliable performance.
|Feature
|Specification
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|Printing Technology
|Ink Tank
|Special Feature
|Copy, Print, Scan, Borderless Printing, Refillable Ink Tank, High Yield, Compact
|Colour
|Black
|Model Name
|PIXMA G2012
|Printer Output
|Colour, Monochrome
These best colour printers offer excellent value for money and are perfect for various printing needs. Whether you're printing documents, photos, or creative projects, you can count on these printers to deliver high-quality results every time. So why wait? Upgrade your printing experience today with one of these best colour printers available on Amazon!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71710602228918