    Home Tech News BIG news for Netflix users! Prices drop in over 30 countries

    BIG news for Netflix users! Prices drop in over 30 countries

    In a bigger surprise, Netflix has cut prices in more than 30 countries. Here's why.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 11:23 IST
    OTT releases: Top 5 Weekend Binge-worthy movies – The Kashmir Files, Beast, Pushpa, more
    Gangubai Kathiawadi
    1/5 Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix - This biographical crime drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The movie is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. (Pen Movies YouTube)
    The Kashmir Files
    2/5 The Kashmir Files on Zee5 - The movie released on March 11 and ever since it has been shrouded in controversies and polarized opinions. The movie portrays the story of violence against Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. With this movie, Zee5 has also become the first OTT platform to release the film with Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation. The movie debuts today! Make sure to watch it on its day one of OTT release. (Zee Studios)
    Beast movie
    3/5 Beast on Netflix - This Tamil-language action-comedy blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is second on our list of top 5 movies to watch this week. The Nelson directed film hit the theaters on April 13. The story revolves around an ex-RAW agent whose mission is to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The movie was released on the OTT platform on May 11. (Sun TV YouTube)
    image caption
    4/5 Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Videos – Directed by Sukumar, this action drama film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie, which is the first of two parts, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. (Goldmines YouTube)
    image caption
    5/5 Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar – This biographical sports drama is based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe who started his cricket career at the age of 41. Shreyas Talpade plays the titular character in this heartfelt movie. (DisneyPlus Hotstar YouTube)
    Netflix
    View all Images
    Netflix has announced a huge drop in its subscription rate in over 30 countries. Is India on the list? Check here. (Unsplash)

    Amid discussions of rising prices for subscriptions, Netflix has great news for its fans who can now enjoy their favourite shows and movies at a much more affordable rate than before. As per The Wall Street Journal, Netflix has decreased its subscription prices in over 30 countries in an effort to attract customers worldwide. However, the new low cost for the subscription will vary from country to country.

    A Netflix spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that “We know members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment,” and as a result, the company is dedicated to providing an experience that goes beyond their expectations. The spokesperson added that the company is adjusting the pricing of plans in certain countries.

    The price drop of Netflix subscription plans spans Middle Eastern countries which include Yemen, Jordan, Libya, and Iran; sub-Saharan African markets such as Kenya; and European countries including Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria. Countries such as Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Venezuela in Latin America, as well as regions in Asia such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, have witnessed a decline in subscription prices, the report added.

    Netflix Malaysia even took to its Twitter account to announce the good news to their customers, "Starting today, our Basic Plan in Malaysia is now RM28 per month for both new and existing members.” Earlier, Netflix used to charge RM35 per month for the basic plan. This means it constitutes a 20 percent price drop in Malaysia. Sadly, India is not on the list of the latest subscription price cut.

    This is not the first time! Netflix has reduced the cost of its subscription. It does so particularly during times of intense competition or when it is looking to increase its user base quickly. For instance, in 2021, the company lowered the subscription fee in India after initially targeting affluent users with expensive plans.

    On the other hand, Earlier this month, Netflix implemented new sharing limitations in countries like Canada and Spain, with plans to introduce these changes more widely in the coming months.

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 11:23 IST
