Icon
Home Tech News Blackmail, suicides to nudes, 10 things to know about the horrifying instant loan app scams

Blackmail, suicides to nudes, 10 things to know about the horrifying instant loan app scams

A number of instant loan apps have proved to be horrifically predatory and have destroyed the lives of those who were unlucky enough to borrow from them. The scamsters use harassment, humiliation, and blackmail to force victims to pay.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 17:08 IST
Icon
iPhone
Often, these scammers force victims to repay the loaned money at ridiculously high interest rates, and if they refuse, they would threaten to share their Photoshopped nudes on pornographic websites and their contacts. (Pexels)
iPhone
Often, these scammers force victims to repay the loaned money at ridiculously high interest rates, and if they refuse, they would threaten to share their Photoshopped nudes on pornographic websites and their contacts. (Pexels)

Online scams are not a new thing and have existed for long, harking back to the days of emails when the infamous ‘Nigerian Prince' spam mail was sent to trap innocent victims. However, in recent times, the scammers have grown more vicious and nefarious in their ways. One such example is the instant loan app scam. These are the apps that offer instant, hassle-free loans to people in need of money but they charge a much higher rate of interest than banks. While not all such apps are predatory, many of them are. The scammers behind these apps use every trick in the book from harassment, humiliation, and blackmail to make victims repay the money with a ridiculously high rate of interest. Check these 10 points to know how they operate and how to protect yourself from them.

Recently, BBC conducted an undercover investigation in India to expose the modus operandi of these cybercriminals. The report highlights as many as 60 Indians have been pushed to suicide after they were unable to handle the constant harassment, abuse, and blackmail.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Instant loan app scam - 10 points

1. These apps offer loans without any due diligence, or paperwork, and offer the money within a few minutes, which makes them a lucrative proposition to those who are in desperate need of financial assistance. However, not all that glitters is gold.

Even when such scam apps disburse the loan amount after you install it and fill out a basic digital form, the money received is often much less than what was promised. The app does not disclose it upfront, and instead later explains it away as processing fee and other operational costs.

2. But the nefarious activity takes place in the background, as many such apps often steal photos of the users, their contacts, and even ID cards from their phones. But this is merely step 1 of their entire process and these are later used to extort money out of the victims.

3. The average loan period for such apps is about 7 to 10 days. However, once the loanees fail to repay such a high amount on time, or even when they do, the scammers behind the operation, take the next step. As per the BBC report, the apps “share this information with a call center where young agents of the gig economy, armed with laptops and phones are trained to harass and humiliate people into repayment”.

4. BBC highlighted the story of Bhoomi Sinhaa, a Mumbai-based property lawyer and a widow raising a daughter alone, who fell for such instant loan apps. After she failed to repay the amount in 7 days, she began getting incessant calls from scammers who began harassing her nonstop, hurling abuses, and even blackmailing her by reaching out to her contacts as well.

Even after she repaid the amount, some of the loan apps kept harassing her to the point they even shared a Photoshopped nude photo on a pornographic website.

5. This kind of harassment can be extreme for anyone. Many suffer mental breakdowns, panic attacks, and develop acute anxiety from the constant ringing and buzzing of the phone. BBC reports that as many as 60 people in India have been forced to commit suicide after going through such abuse for months.

6. Shockingly, such scams are not just operating in India, but as many as 14 different countries. The organizations that operate such scams at scale openly use shame and blackmail to force the victims to give up all their savings.

7. Due to the nature of the scam, most people are ashamed of speaking about it and seeking help from either family, friends, or authorities. And once the cybercriminals begin calling them as well, the pressure grows manifold.

8. However, it is not too difficult to protect yourself from such scams. All you need to do is not trust any app that promises ‘hassle-free' money without due diligence. Even if you do need to get a loan from loan apps, always make sure whether it is an NBFC-registered entity or not. Companies that are not registered with NBFC are not eligible to disburse loans.

9. If a loan app is not registered, you should stay away from it. In fact, don't even download it. They may still extract your data without you taking a loan. Always prefer only banks and similar institutions if you do need to take a loan.

10. But if you have already taken a loan from such a loan app, make sure to register a complaint at your nearest police station immediately. The scammers use shame as a weapon against you, so never give in to their pressure and always reach out to authorities who can protect you.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 17:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Sony PS5
Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage
GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon