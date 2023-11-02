Icon
Home Tech News Blast from the past! iPhone throttling case could cost Apple $2 bn

Blast from the past! iPhone throttling case could cost Apple $2 bn

Apple is fighting the iPhone throttling case in which a $2 billion penalty may well be imposed. Know the progress of the case.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 15:23 IST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo (REUTERS)
Apple has been accused of slowing down users' iPhones and it now faces a lawsuit which is worth nearly $2 billion. However, Apple denies that it has done anything to shorten the life span of their iPhones. Recently, it was reported that the judge has agreed to proceed with the case. However, they demand more clarity from the accusing side. Know all about the iPhone case here and what would be the next step for Apple.

Apple iPhone throttling case

According to a report by Reuters, British consumer champion Justin Gutman filed a lawsuit against Apple with over 24 million iPhone users in the United Kingdom. iPhone users accused Apple of throttling the iPhone's battery and performance. The lawyers claim that Apple rolled out a software update to various iPhone models and affected their batteries' performance causing them to slow down.

On the other hand, Apple denies that its batteries are defective or it did anything intentionally to cause problems to its customers. Several attempts have been made by Apple to get the case dismissed, but on Wednesday, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) issued a written ruling, granting Gutmann's case permission to proceed. Furthermore, CAT also said that their report had “a lack of clarity and specificity” and that their “litigation funding arrangements may need to be changed, following a landmark Supreme Court ruling in July which said many such agreements were unlawful.”

To the decision, Apple said, “We have never – and would never – do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades." Apple, back in 2017, also offered the affected users to get their batteries replaced for a lower price and free replacement of batteries was rolled out for iPhone 6s models.

The company is now more transparent about its products, performances and upgrades. With the iPhone 15 lineup facing heating problems, Apple immediately flagged it and addressed the issue with the new software upgrade to improve user experience.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 15:21 IST
