boAt and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh announce strategic partnership

boAt, a premier audio wearable brand, has entered a collaboration with Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh. He has not only joined the company, but also invested a large, but undisclosed, amount in the brand.

Updated on: Feb 02 2024, 08:55 IST
boAt and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh join forces and mark a strategic partnership that looks to resonate with the pulse of the youth.
boAt, recognized as India's leading audio wearable brand and the second-largest globally, has entered into a significant collaboration with Bollywood figure Ranveer Singh. In a move that goes beyond conventional brand partnerships. Singh has not only become a part of the boAt family, but has also invested an undisclosed amount in the company, assuming a crucial role as a key stakeholder in its future endeavors.

This partnership looks to leverage Singh's entrepreneurial spirit and his keen understanding of the audio preferences of the younger generation. The investment serves as an endorsement of confidence in boAt's vision, contributing to the brand's growth in both the Indian and global markets.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO of boAt, emphasized the alignment between Singh's energy, passion for music, and boAt's core values. The strategic involvement and investment from Ranveer Singh validate the brand's mission to revolutionize the audio experience in India, promising to redefine sound and foster a community driven by passion and innovation, he said.

Ranveer Singh, known for his dynamic performances and style, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the resonance between boAt's commitment to sound quality and its connection with the youth. His investment signifies more than a financial decision; it's a collaborative effort to bring about a revolution in amplifying the sound experience in India.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for boAt, establishing its position not only as a technology-driven brand but also one that champions youth culture and bold aspirations. With Ranveer Singh on board, boAt looks to shaping the future of sound in India, the company said in a statement.

The partnership paves the way for Ranveer Singh's involvement in boAt's upcoming campaign for the 'Nirvana series,' the brand's sub-brand offering premium audio products. The campaign, executed with the collaboration of Talented, a Bangalore-based creative agency, captures the immersive experience of boAt's Nirvana range, showcasing features such as an impressive 120 hours of battery life, boAt's signature sound, and cutting-edge Active Noise Cancelling technology.

For enthusiasts of boAt products, the forthcoming 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign, featuring Ranveer Singh, promises an exploration of the extraordinary features of the Nirvana range, providing a glimpse into the brand's commitment to delivering an unparalleled audio experience.

First Published Date: 02 Feb, 08:47 IST
