Boat better than Apple? Top 5 Boat earbuds and smartwatches under Rs. 2000 to check out

In recent years, boAt has emerged as a prominent player in the tech industry, offering quality audio and wearable products at affordable prices. With its range of earbuds and smartwatches, boAt has garnered attention. Here, we explore the top 5 boAt earbuds and smartwatches priced under Rs. 2000, offering value and performance comparable to higher-priced alternatives.

1. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC

Priced at Rs. 1,799, the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC offers premium features at an affordable price point. With up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation, extensive playback of up to 42 hours, and low latency of up to 50 ms, these earbuds provide an immersive audio experience. The ENx Technology ensures clear voice calls, while ASAP Charging and IWP Tech offer convenience and ease of use.

Specification Details Price Rs. 1,799 Brand boAt Model Name Airdopes 141 ANC Colour Gunmetal Black

2. boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds

Available at Rs. 1,799, the boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds boast a massive playback time of 120 hours, making them ideal for long listening sessions. With Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Hifi DSP 5, dual eq modes, and 4-mic ENx Technology for clear voice calls, these earbuds deliver an exceptional audio experience. The in-ear detection feature and patented pocketable design add to their appeal.

Specification Details Price Rs. 1,799 Brand boAt Model Name Nirvana ION Colour Ivory White

3. boAt Immortal 111

Priced at Rs. 1,499, the boAt Immortal 111 Wireless Earbuds are designed for gaming enthusiasts, offering a low latency of up to 40 ms in BEAST Mode. With 40 hours of playback, blazing RGB LEDs, and boAt Signature Sound, these earbuds deliver an immersive gaming experience. Quad mics with ENx Tech ensure clear communication, while ASAP Charging and Insta Wake N‘Pair Function enhance convenience.

Specification Details Price Rs. 1,499 Brand boAt Model Name IMMORTAL 111 Colour Black Sabre

4. Noise Pulse 2 Max

Available at Rs. 1,299, the Noise Pulse 2 Max Smartwatch offers a range of features at an affordable price. With a large 1.85" display, BT calling, Tru Sync technology, and Noise Health Suite, this smartwatch caters to fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike. With over 150 cloud-based watch faces and extensive health monitoring features, the Noise Pulse 2 Max offers value and versatility.

Specification Details Price Rs. 1,299 Brand Noise Model Name ColorFit Pulse 2 Max Style Square

5. Fastrack Limitless Fs2

Priced at Rs. 1,999, the Fastrack Limitless Fs2 Smartwatch combines style with functionality. Featuring a large 1.91” Super UltraVU Display, SingleSync BT Calling, and Advanced ATS Chipset, this smartwatch offers seamless connectivity and communication. With 100+ advanced sports modes, extensive health monitoring features, and a sleek design, the Fastrack Limitless Fs2 is a stylish accessory for the modern user.

Specification Details Price Rs. 1,999 Brand Fastrack Model Name Fastrack Limitless FS2 Style Modern

boAt and other brands like Noise and Fastrack offer quality audio and wearable products at competitive prices, challenging the dominance of higher-priced alternatives. With features like ANC, long battery life, low latency, and extensive health monitoring, these products provide value and performance that rival more expensive options, making them worth considering for budget-conscious consumers.

