Boat better than Apple? Top 5 Boat earbuds and smartwatches under Rs. 2000 to check out

5 budget-friendly boAt earbuds and smartwatches priced under 2000, offering quality sound, long battery life, and advanced features.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 07:25 IST
boAt earbuds
Discover top-notch audio quality with boAt earbuds- your perfect companion for immersive listening experiences. (boAt)
Discover top-notch audio quality with boAt earbuds- your perfect companion for immersive listening experiences. (boAt)

In recent years, boAt has emerged as a prominent player in the tech industry, offering quality audio and wearable products at affordable prices. With its range of earbuds and smartwatches, boAt has garnered attention. Here, we explore the top 5 boAt earbuds and smartwatches priced under Rs. 2000, offering value and performance comparable to higher-priced alternatives.

74% OFF
boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS in Ear Earbuds with 32 Db ANC, 42 Hrs Playback, 50Ms Low Latency Beast Mode, Iwp Tech,Quad Mics with Enx,ASAP Charge,USB Type-C Port & Ipx5(Gunmetal Black)
(196,348)
₹1,499 ₹5,990
Buy now
77% OFF
boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds with 120 HRS Playback(24hrs/Charge), Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual EQ Modes, Quad Mics ENx™ Technology, Low Latency(60ms), in Ear Detection(Ivory White)
(6,421)
₹1,799 ₹7,990
Buy now
57% OFF
boAt Immortal 111 in Ear TWS Earbuds with up to 40 Hours of Playtime, 40 ms Super-Low Latency Beast Mode, RGB LEDs, Quad Mics with ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, IWP Tech, IPX4, BTv5.3(Black Sabre)
(208)
₹1,499 ₹3,499
Buy now
78% OFF
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)
(28,327)
₹1,299 ₹5,999
Buy now
59% OFF
Fastrack Limitless Fs2 with 1.91" Super Ultravu Display|Bt Calling|Advanced ATS Chipset|Functional Crown|320X385 Pixel Resolution|100+ Sports Mode & Watchfaces|Calculator|Ip68 Smartwatch, Black
(4,365)
₹1,999 ₹4,995
Buy now

1. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC

Priced at Rs. 1,799, the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC offers premium features at an affordable price point. With up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation, extensive playback of up to 42 hours, and low latency of up to 50 ms, these earbuds provide an immersive audio experience. The ENx Technology ensures clear voice calls, while ASAP Charging and IWP Tech offer convenience and ease of use.

Specification

Details

PriceRs. 1,799
BrandboAt
Model NameAirdopes 141 ANC
ColourGunmetal Black

2. boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds

Available at Rs. 1,799, the boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds boast a massive playback time of 120 hours, making them ideal for long listening sessions. With Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Hifi DSP 5, dual eq modes, and 4-mic ENx Technology for clear voice calls, these earbuds deliver an exceptional audio experience. The in-ear detection feature and patented pocketable design add to their appeal.

Specification

Details

PriceRs. 1,799
BrandboAt
Model NameNirvana ION
ColourIvory White

 

3. boAt Immortal 111

Priced at Rs. 1,499, the boAt Immortal 111 Wireless Earbuds are designed for gaming enthusiasts, offering a low latency of up to 40 ms in BEAST Mode. With 40 hours of playback, blazing RGB LEDs, and boAt Signature Sound, these earbuds deliver an immersive gaming experience. Quad mics with ENx Tech ensure clear communication, while ASAP Charging and Insta Wake N‘Pair Function enhance convenience.

Specification

Details

PriceRs. 1,499
BrandboAt
Model NameIMMORTAL 111
ColourBlack Sabre

4. Noise Pulse 2 Max

Available at Rs. 1,299, the Noise Pulse 2 Max Smartwatch offers a range of features at an affordable price. With a large 1.85" display, BT calling, Tru Sync technology, and Noise Health Suite, this smartwatch caters to fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike. With over 150 cloud-based watch faces and extensive health monitoring features, the Noise Pulse 2 Max offers value and versatility.

Specification

Details

PriceRs. 1,299
BrandNoise
Model NameColorFit Pulse 2 Max
StyleSquare

5. Fastrack Limitless Fs2

Priced at Rs. 1,999, the Fastrack Limitless Fs2 Smartwatch combines style with functionality. Featuring a large 1.91” Super UltraVU Display, SingleSync BT Calling, and Advanced ATS Chipset, this smartwatch offers seamless connectivity and communication. With 100+ advanced sports modes, extensive health monitoring features, and a sleek design, the Fastrack Limitless Fs2 is a stylish accessory for the modern user.

Specification

Details

PriceRs. 1,999
BrandFastrack
Model NameFastrack Limitless FS2
StyleModern

boAt and other brands like Noise and Fastrack offer quality audio and wearable products at competitive prices, challenging the dominance of higher-priced alternatives. With features like ANC, long battery life, low latency, and extensive health monitoring, these products provide value and performance that rival more expensive options, making them worth considering for budget-conscious consumers.

