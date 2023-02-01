    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Budget 2023: What just got cheaper and expensive; check FM's tech announcements

    Budget 2023: What just got cheaper and expensive; check FM's tech announcements

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has just presented the Budget in Parliament and here is what is set to get cheaper and expensive in the tech world.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 13:38 IST
    Budget 2023
    Know the latest updates from Budget 2023. Know whether your smartphones and laptops will get cheaper or more expensive this year. (President of India Twitter)
    Budget 2023
    Know the latest updates from Budget 2023. Know whether your smartphones and laptops will get cheaper or more expensive this year. (President of India Twitter)

    It is the fifth consecutive year Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the annual budget in Lok Sabha. The Budget 2023 is very important as it is the last full budget of the current government before next year's parliamentary elections. As the world deals with the economic downturn, which has seen multiple tech companies resorting to mass layoffs, this year's budget was sure to be aligned on pragmatic lines. However, like each year, some things have become more expensive while others have become cheaper. But how did that impact your gadgets such as smartphones? Find out.

    Budget 2023: What has become cheaper

    Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that the custom duty on the import of certain smartphone parts such as camera lenses, lithium-ion batteries will be lowered. This was done in light of India's mobile manufacturing unit from 5.8 crore units in 2014 to more than 31 crore units in 2022.

    Camera lenses will get a 2.5 percent concession on custom duty and lithium-ion batteries will continue to get the concessional duties for another year. This can result in cheaper smartphones in the coming year as cost of production goes down.

    Additionally, smart televisions are also likely to get cheaper as the finance minister announced in her speech that customs duty on parts of open cells of TV panels will also be brought down to 2.5 percent.

    The lowered custom duty on lithium-ion batteries can also result in cheaper prices for some laptops.

    Luckily, no additional taxes on personal gadgets were announced during the budget session, which means smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and other tech products are not likely to get more expensive this year.

    Another interesting benefit is that the government has also proposed to set up a national digital library for children and adolescents. The idea is to help all those children who suffered academic losses during the pandemic.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 13:38 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features