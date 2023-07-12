Home Tech News Bumble launches message-before-match feature called ‘Compliments’

Bumble launches message-before-match feature called ‘Compliments’

Jul 12 2023
Check out the newly launched feature on Bumble.

Bumble has just launched a new feature called 'Compliments', a so-called message-before-match feature that allows members to stand out by sending a note before connecting. Bumble is a women-first dating and social networking app and its new feature is meant to provide greater comfort to its users.

This feature allows Bumble's community to enhance the first conversation or to get the initial conversation off to a positive start. Members who engage with Compliments have a statistically increased likelihood of matching and are more likely to have a good chat.

According to the new Bumble study, around 85% Indians surveyed say that receiving a compliment from someone, a potentially romantic partner, makes them more interested.

Here is what Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said about the newly launched feature, “At Bumble we believe in the power of positivity and kindness, and that when a compliment is the foundation of a conversation, you are setting the stage for the connection to begin in the best possible way."

So, how do you use Compliments? Samaddar said, "Using Compliments on Bumble can be as simple as sending a kind message when you come across someone's profile whom you share a common interest with, such as music taste or favourite movies!”

Anyone on Bumble can send two Compliments messages per week on a person's profile prompts, bio or images. While Compliments can be seen and received in two ways, that is, through someone's Beeline or their main Encounters page. Those who have unread Compliments can get Notifications upon opening the app.

Compliments joins Recommend to a Friend and Speed Dating, part of a bundle of new features which give Bumble members the opportunity to be more intentional about starting a conversation in a positive way.

12 Jul, 13:07 IST
