Home Tech News 'Can't wait to return!' says Apple CEO Tim Cook as India visit comes to an end

'Can't wait to return!' says Apple CEO Tim Cook as India visit comes to an end

"What an incredible week in India! Thanks to our teams across the country. I can’t wait to return," Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Apr 22 2023, 17:50 IST
Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, KNOW how top tech CEOs are fighting cyber threats
Cyber security
1/5 Cybersecurity threats have become a major concern with a growing number of high-profile data breaches and cyber-attacks on companies of all sizes. The risk of cyber-attacks is expected to increase as more businesses continue to rely on digital technologies and the internet to operate. In response, top industry leaders are taking proactive steps to address these threats and ensure the safety and security of their organizations and customers. Let’s see how leading tech CEOs are addressing the situation. (Pexels)
Satya Nadella
2/5 Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft: Under Satya Nadella, the company has invested heavily in developing new cybersecurity technologies and solutions. Microsoft has developed advanced threat protection tools that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and respond to cyber-attacks in real-time. Recently, the company has launched Copilot tools which uses OpenAI's new GPT-4 language system to ward off hacks and clean up systems after an attack.  (Reuters)
Sundar Pichai
3/5 Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google: Google has developed some of the most advanced security technologies in the industry. Under Sundar Pichai, the company has continued to prioritize cybersecurity and has developed a range of tools and solutions to protect its users and their data. Google's Advanced Protection Program provides additional security features to high-risk users, such as journalists, politicians, and executives, to protect them against targeted attacks. (AFP)
Jeff Bezos
4/5 Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon: The company has developed a range of cybersecurity tools and services, including AWS Shield, which provides protection against DDoS attacks, and Amazon GuardDuty, which uses machine learning to detect threats in real-time. (AFP)
image caption
5/5 Tim Cook, CEO of Apple: Apple has developed a range of security features, including end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication, to protect its users' data. Additionally, Apple has taken a strong stance on data privacy and has refused to cooperate with government requests for user data, even in high-profile cases. (AFP)
Apple CEO Tim Cook
View all Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook was visiting India on the occasion of the inauguration of Apple Stores in the country (PTI)

After a five-day long visit, Apple CEO Tim Cook left India with a note that he can't wait to return to the country.

The visit of Cook coincided with 25 years of the iPhone maker's presence in India. Cook arrived in India on Monday. The visit started with the launch of the first official Apple store in Mumbai on April 18 followed by a second in the national capital on April 20.

"What an incredible week in India! Thanks to our teams across the country. I can't wait to return," Cook tweeted.

The company has been selling products in India through exclusive Apple Premium Reseller (APR) stores, large format retail chains like Reliance Digital, Croma etc, multi-brand retail stores and through e-commerce platforms.

Apple has over 100 APR stores in India.

One of the APR stores was located in the Select CityWalk Mall which had to shift to a nearby mall to pave the way for the Apple Store.

Apple started making iPhones in India in 2017 after Cook's last visit in 2016 with low-cost iPhone SE to suit the requirements of the local market. The company now exports "Made in India" iPhones.

Industry sources estimate that Apple exported iPhones in the range of USD 5-5.5 billion in the just-ended financial year 2022-23.

On his last day of the visit to India, Apple CEO met Bharti Group founder and chairman Sunil Mittal and both of them reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in India and Africa, Bharti Group said on Friday.

"Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning. While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, (they) reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market," Bharti Group said in a statement.

On Day 1, Cook visited the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's house Antilla for a business meeting and is said to have met other top industrialists, including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

After opening the first official store in Mumbai, Cook arrived in the national capital on the second leg of the visit on Wednesday.

Ahead of the opening of the Apple store at Saket, he visited the mesmerising artistic lanes of Lodhi Art District.

"Delhi's Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad," 62-year-old Cook tweeted.

The walls of buildings lined up in the entire area don beautiful murals that the city is famous for.

During his Delhi trip, Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the iPhone manufacturer is looking to invest more in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

According to government sources, the iPhone maker is likely to double the employment base at its contract manufacturers in India to around 2 lakh soon.

Looking to replicate what China did to Apple's business in the last 15 years, the tech giant is eyeing India's massive market with an expanding middle class to power sales growth, and potentially make it a home base for the production of millions of Apple devices.

Cook during his visit met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

As per the sources, Cook has sought government support to widen its components supplier base in India.

Apple CEO is learnt to have also discussed manufacturing facilities and app design and development accelerator in Bengaluru with both ministers.

Like in 2016, Cook again took out time to watch an IPL cricket match. He spent his evening in Delhi watching an IPL cricket match with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and others. Cook had watched an IPL cricket match with Shukla in Kanpur during his previous visit.

"Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!" Cook retweeted Ahuja's tweet in which she shared his photo.

On the last day of his trip, Cook visited some app developers to experience their technology.

"It's great to see so many developers across India pursuing their passion and sharing their ideas with users around the world. I had the pleasure of meeting Hitwicket, India's top-rated cricket app, Prayoga, an AR-based yoga app, and LookUp, an easy-to-use dictionary app," Cook tweeted.

He also shared his experience of "rangoli and kolam designs" made of flower petals, rice, and coloured sand that were captured on the iPhone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 17:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets