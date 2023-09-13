CBSE CTET Answer Key 202; to be released soon; how to download and top 3 prep apps

The CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will soon be available on the official website, ctet.nic.in. You can check and download it from there. Additionally, the CBSE will likely provide the candidates' response sheets. You can also challenge or raise objections against the answer key through a special window on the website within a specific time frame.

CBSE CTET Result 2023

Once theCBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 is out, candidates eagerly await the CBSE CTET Result 2023. The results are expected to be announced by the end of September 2023. It's important to note that the final evaluation of your performance in the exam will be based on the CBSE CTET Final Answer Key 2023. The CTET 2023 Exam took place on August 20, 2023, and was conducted offline using OMR sheets. More than 29 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE CTET Exam 2023, with approximately 80% of them actually taking the exam.

How to Download CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023

After CBSE releases the CTET 2023 Provisional Answer Key, you can check your results using these steps:

1. Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website.

2. On the homepage, find and click on the 'CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023' link.

3. In the new page, log in with your CTET credentials, such as Application Number and Password.

4. The CBSE CTET 2023 Provisional Answer Key will appear on your screen.

5. Carefully review the answer key.

6. Download the answer key PDF for future reference.

If you are preparing for the CBSE CTET exam in 2024, here are three recommended apps to assist you:

1. BYJU'S Exam Prep

This app offers comprehensive CTET study materials, including video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year question papers. It also provides a performance analysis tool to track your progress.

2. EduRev

EduRev offers a comprehensive CTET study material package, including video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year question papers. It also features a performance analysis tool and a doubt-solving forum.

3. Adda 247

Adda 247 provides a variety of study materials for the CTET exam, including video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year question papers. It also offers a doubt-solving forum where you can ask questions to experts.

These apps can be valuable resources to help you prepare effectively for the CBSE CTET exam in 2024.