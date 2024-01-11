CES 2024 day 3: Check top 10 product announcements; From smart rings to headsets

Icon
From smart rings to headsets, check out all the new products announced on day 3 of the CES 2024 event. Here's a list of the top 10 tech products.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 11 2024, 08:56 IST
CES 2024 day 3 concluded with some massive announcements about innovative products. (AP)
CES 2024: Day 3 of the event saw various innovations in the tech industry from top brands and new startups being rolled out. Yes, CES 2024 day 3 has commenced and there are still two more days left to see what companies are planning to launch in the coming months. The year has kickstarted with the introduction of top-notch innovations, and it's astonishing to see what 2024 holds in terms of bringing new tech products and leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

Top 10 CES 2024 day 3 announcements

  1. Amazfit Helio Smart Ring: Amazfit launched its new smart ring which has the capabilities of giving serious competition to the Oura ring. The ring has a titanium alloy build and weighs only 4 grams. It is 2.6mm thick and offers 10ATM of water resistance.

2. Rabbit R1: It is an AI-powered device which is called the R1. It features a 2.88-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a MediaTek processor. It is based on the Large Action Model and it can do several tasks such as playing music, ordering groceries, and sending messages.

3. Hisense 110UX ULED TV: It is a massive 110-inch TV that features 40000 local dimming zones and a 10000 nits peak brightness. For an immersive sound experience, the TV features Dolby Atmos FlexConnect wireless audio.

4. Sennheiser Momentum Sport: The earbud has dual functionality of tracking health and conducting the basic listening task. It can measure body temperature and heart rate through any of the fitness apps installed on your smartphone.

5. Sony XR headset: It is Sony's high-end headset with 4K OLED microdisplays and is powered by Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 chipset for staggering performance. It is focused on providing 3D content and fulfilling basic gaming needs.

6. New Alexa skills: Amazon announced new capabilities of its voice assistant tool Alexa. It can now work like a generative AI assistant as it is powered by Character.AI. Additionally, it has a skill called Splash which enables the device to create music based on what you prompt.

7. Samsung SmartThings Map: It is a new smart home feature which enables users to have an interactive map view of their home. It will show users all the smart home gadgets and they control them via smart devices

8. Casio G-Shock Rangeman HPR-1000: Casino announced their new smartwatch for adventurous users. The watch is integrated with GPS which will track your location and distance. It includes health tracking, compass bearings, altitude, barometric pressure and temperature sensing.

9. Bluetooth Auracast: It can be wirelessly connected with multiple devices such as TV, Bluetooth speakers, and more. You can connect to two devices at the same time. It is a new headphone but holds more capabilities than normal buds.

10. LG C4 OLED TV: It is the new generation of C-series TV which claims to be brighter than its predecessor. The TV features OLED panels and Dolby Atmos sound for immersive viewing and sound experience. The TV is also powered by an Alpha 9 Gen 7 processor for brightness and power management.

