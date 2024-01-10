Icon
CES 2024 - Top 10 products launched today: Earbuds to smart glasses, check them all out now

Check out the top 10 products announced including earbuds, laptops, smart glasses, and more on day 2 of CES 2024.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 10 2024, 08:57 IST
Icon
Have a look at CES 2024 day-2 product launches. (REUTERS)
Have a look at CES 2024 day-2 product launches. (REUTERS)

CES 2024 has entered day 2 with a showcase of innovative products from top brands. The event has gathered much attention due to technological awesome advancements in both software and hardware. The day began with some eye-catching products ranging from earbuds, TVs, and laptops to innovative smart glasses that will compete with the Meta Rayban glasses. Check out the products revealed on CES 2024 day 2.

Top 10 products launched at CES 2024

  1. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: The newly launched next-gen Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds feature aptX Lossless Audio and Auracast support. It is powered by Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology.

2. Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4: The new generation laptop comes with new features and integrated AI. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It comes with a 13.5-inch 4K display for a viewing experience.

3. Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro: The product won the CES Innovation Award as it features the first electroencephalogram (EEG) technology. It is a noise-cancelling headphones with sensors that track brainwaves, stress, and more.

4. ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard: It is a full-size mechanical keyboard that is built with silicone foam that will reduce click noises. The keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Macs which offers volume and media controls, and a touch panel.

5. Asus AirVision M1: Asus introduced its new innovation with a pair of glasses that show content when connected to a smartphone or PC. It features a 1080p Micro OLED display with a 57-degree vertical field of view. It also has built-in speakers and a touchpad to improve the user experience.

6. JBL Clip 5: JBL revealed their new Bluetooth speaker with 10 percent more bass and can run up to 24 hours with a single charge. Its features include Auracase which gives the ability to connect multiple audio devices to a single source.

7. Google's announcements: Google at CES 2024 announced various new and upgraded features such as Quick Share, Android Auto, new Chromecast features, Fast Pair, and much more to improve the user experience.

8. LG Signature OLED T: LG announced its new transparent display technology which will allow users to watch content from an opaque background for television. The TV fits well in the environment when turned off at it looks like a sleek glass box.

9. Movano's Evie smart ring: It is a health tracking wearable device that comes with various sensors. It tracks menstrual health, hormones, energy, sleep, and activity. It also provides AI-based insight into the tracked data.

10. Asus OLED monitors: The 32-inch OLED monitor provides a staggering 240Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution or 480Hz at 1080p. There is also a 27-inch 1440p OLED monitor which can also provide a 480Hz refresh rate.

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here. https://www.read.ht/Rdj5

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.  Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 08:57 IST
