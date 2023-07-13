Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time: Check Live Streaming Details for ISRO mission

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time: The highly anticipated Chandrayaan 3 mission is scheduled for launch on Friday, July 14. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to embark on this lunar expedition from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan 3 serves as a follow-on mission to the successful Chandrayaan-2 endeavour. The third mission of ISRO's Moon Mission will be launched by the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration to a lunar orbit of approximately 100 km.

As per the schedule, ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is planned to be launched on July 14 at 2:35 AM. The lander component of Chandrayaan-3 will commence its journey, which is expected to last a little over a month. The aim is to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface of the Moon, tentatively around August 23 or 24.

What is Chandrayaan 3 budget?

The allocated budget for ISRO's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, amounts to ₹615 crores. It is noteworthy that this budget is lower compared to the previous Chandrayaan 2 mission, which faced challenges with its Vikram lander despite successfully reaching the lunar orbit. The Chandrayaan 2 mission was launched with a budget of ₹960 crores.

Details of Chandrayaan-3 mission spacecraft

ISRO's three-stage rocket, named the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3), will transport the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, consisting of a moon lander and rover duo, into an Earth parking orbit. This initial orbit allows the mission team to verify the functionality of all instruments following the launch. Subsequently, the spacecraft will be directed onto a lunar transfer trajectory, initiating its deep-space voyage.

Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover names

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to reuse the names of the Chandrayaan-2 lander and rover for the Chandrayaan-3 project. The spacecraft includes a moon lander called Vikram (derived from the Sanskrit word for "Valor"), equipped with four instruments to observe thermal conductivity and detect moonquakes in the landing area, among other data-gathering tasks. Once it touches down, the rover, named Pragyan (meaning "wisdom" in Sanskrit), will disembark from Vikram and explore the nearby region. It is equipped with onboard cameras to navigate around lunar obstacles. Throughout its operations, the rover will remain within the lander's field of view while conducting scientific experiments.

Pragyan carries two onboard instruments to conduct on-site experiments, aiming to gather valuable technical data about the lunar composition near the landing site.

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Streaming: Where to Watch

To witness the Chandrayaan 3 launch, interested viewers can tune in to the live streaming coverage provided by ISRO. The organisation typically broadcasts such events on its official website and various social media platforms.