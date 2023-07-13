Home Tech News Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time: Check Live Streaming Details for ISRO mission

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time: Check Live Streaming Details for ISRO mission

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time: The highly anticipated ISRO moon mission is scheduled for launch on Friday, July 14.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 11:31 IST
Marvelous moon! Catch a glimpse of the 'Buck Supermoon’
Supermoon
1/7 The Supermoon was seen on Monday morning, July 3, 2023, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:39 AM EDT, says NASA.  (AFP)
The Moon will appear full for 3 days around this time, from Saturday evening to Tuesday evening.  
2/7 The Moon will appear full for 3 days around this time, from Saturday evening to Tuesday evening.   (AFP)
image caption
3/7 There was an increase of 5.8 percent in size and 12.8% in brightness as the moon approached the Earth - it got closer than usual. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) (AFP)
When the moon is in its full moon phase in its orbit around Earth, it's referred to as a supermoon. The term
4/7 When the moon is in its full moon phase in its orbit around Earth, it's referred to as a supermoon. The term "supermoon" was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) (AFP)
image caption
5/7 A full moon in July is called a Buck Supermoon in certain areas because it coincides with the season in the northern hemisphere when bucks grow new antlers. REUTERS/Henry Romero (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 In addition to the Buck Moon, the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, and Wyrt Moon are also names for this lunar event. Lightning storms are common in July, hence the Thunder Moon's name. REUTERS/Henry Romero (REUTERS)
Full supermoons are the biggest and brightest full Moons for the year. 
7/7 Full supermoons are the biggest and brightest full Moons for the year.  (Reuters)
Chandrayaan 3
View all Images
ISRO's lunar mission ready for launch tomorrow. Check Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time. (ISRO)

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time: The highly anticipated Chandrayaan 3 mission is scheduled for launch on Friday, July 14. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to embark on this lunar expedition from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan 3 serves as a follow-on mission to the successful Chandrayaan-2 endeavour. The third mission of ISRO's Moon Mission will be launched by the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration to a lunar orbit of approximately 100 km.

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time

As per the schedule, ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is planned to be launched on July 14 at 2:35 AM. The lander component of Chandrayaan-3 will commence its journey, which is expected to last a little over a month. The aim is to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface of the Moon, tentatively around August 23 or 24.

What is Chandrayaan 3 budget?

The allocated budget for ISRO's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, amounts to 615 crores. It is noteworthy that this budget is lower compared to the previous Chandrayaan 2 mission, which faced challenges with its Vikram lander despite successfully reaching the lunar orbit. The Chandrayaan 2 mission was launched with a budget of 960 crores.

Details of Chandrayaan-3 mission spacecraft

ISRO's three-stage rocket, named the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3), will transport the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, consisting of a moon lander and rover duo, into an Earth parking orbit. This initial orbit allows the mission team to verify the functionality of all instruments following the launch. Subsequently, the spacecraft will be directed onto a lunar transfer trajectory, initiating its deep-space voyage.

Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover names

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to reuse the names of the Chandrayaan-2 lander and rover for the Chandrayaan-3 project. The spacecraft includes a moon lander called Vikram (derived from the Sanskrit word for "Valor"), equipped with four instruments to observe thermal conductivity and detect moonquakes in the landing area, among other data-gathering tasks. Once it touches down, the rover, named Pragyan (meaning "wisdom" in Sanskrit), will disembark from Vikram and explore the nearby region. It is equipped with onboard cameras to navigate around lunar obstacles. Throughout its operations, the rover will remain within the lander's field of view while conducting scientific experiments.

Pragyan carries two onboard instruments to conduct on-site experiments, aiming to gather valuable technical data about the lunar composition near the landing site.

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Streaming: Where to Watch

To witness the Chandrayaan 3 launch, interested viewers can tune in to the live streaming coverage provided by ISRO. The organisation typically broadcasts such events on its official website and various social media platforms.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 11:31 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets