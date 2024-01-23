ChatGPT Plus subscription: What are its features and how much does it cost - Explained

Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has seen a meteoric rise. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot was developed by OpenAI and became a sensation with its ability to generate content out of thin air using prompts. This made it useful for various content generation purposes including blog posts, emails, essays, social media posts, and even academic work! Following its initial success, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Plus, a subscription that opens up access to a more advanced version of ChatGPT. Know all about ChatGPT Plus including its features, tools, cost, and more.

ChatGPT Plus: Features

ChatGPT Plus is the platform's premium service which offers exclusive features to its users. It opens up access to a more advanced GPT-4 model. Moreover, it also unlocks additional features such as Code Interpreter and ChatGPT Plugins. Users can upload PDFs and other format files and ask the AI chatbot to extract, visualize, summarize, and interpret those files for them. While using the AI chatbot, users don't need to manually switch tools between Browsing, Advanced Data Analytics, Code Interpreter, and DALL.E. Instead, ChatGPT will automatically switch them for you. An option to switch tools manually still remains.

Not just new features, but ChatGPT Plus also promises to deliver faster response times, access to the app even during peak hours, and priority access to new features and improvements. It also opens up the ability to create custom AI chatbots, as well as multi-modal capabilities. This means ChatGPT Plus subscribers can use images as prompts, rather than just text.

ChatGPT Plus: Pricing

ChatGPT Plus is a subscription for individual users and not for large-scale organizations. Individual users can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month. The subscription is billed monthly.

If you're looking for a team subscription, there's an Enterprise subscription plan which can also be availed. For the unaware, ChatGPT Enterprise offers enterprise-grade privacy, security, and deployment tools. What this means is that the AI model used by the corporate clients of OpenAI will not train on the business data or conversations, and the models will not learn from the usage in the corporate setting.

