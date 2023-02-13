    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News ChatGPT vs Bard: Google exec cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots

    ChatGPT vs Bard: Google exec cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots

    Google exec has warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots, as parent company Alphabet battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 10:35 IST
    Google BEST apps of 2022 announced! Check out Tablets, Chromebooks, Wear
    image caption
    1/5 Google says that 2022 marked the post-pandemic era for many across the world – and in India too, people once again opened themselves to the possibilities and experiences of the outside world while continuing to depend on digital solutions for support across many of their needs. (Unsplash)
    Chromebook
    2/5 The winner of the Best Chromebooks app is BandLab – Music Making Studio, which is a free music recording and leading social music creation platform with more than 50 million users worldwide. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/5 BandLab is an app that lets users share music, no matter their skill level or background. The app also has a multi-track Studio, a music maker that lets you record, edit, and remix your music. (Google Play Store)
    image caption
    4/5 The best Tablets apps is the ‘Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.’ This app will help to capture the content that comes at you all day long, and curate your own space filled with only the topics you care about. You can save the latest stories, articles, news, sports, and videos from any device, and any publisher or app. (Google Play Store)
    image caption
    5/5 Google announced the best for Wear apps is the "Todoist: to-do list & planner." The app is a delightfully simple yet powerful task planner. It will even provide a work-life balance kind of service. (Google Play Store)
    Google
    View all Images
    Google parent company Alphabet battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT. (AFP)

    The boss of Google's search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.

    "This kind of artificial intelligence we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination," Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

    "This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer," Raghavan said in comments published in German. One of the fundamental tasks, he added, was keeping this to a minimum.

    Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, in November introduced ChatGPT, which has since wowed users with its strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

    Alphabet Inc introduced Bard, its own chatbot, earlier this week, but the software shared inaccurate information in a promotional video in a gaffe that cost the company $100 billion in market value on Wednesday.

    Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.

    "We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility," Raghavan said. "We certainly don't want to mislead the public."

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 10:35 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble