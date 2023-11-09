Check out the 5 best air purifiers to fight Delhi’s deadly air pollution

Are you fed up with breathing polluted air and dealing with respiratory issues and red, watery eyes? Look no further! Discover the finest air purifiers in India that not only ensure clean and fresh air but also contribute to your overall well-being. Let's dive into the 5 best air purifiers that cater to your needs and your family.

1. Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter

Philips claims this air purifier can zap away 99.97% of airborne nasties with its 4-stage filtration using true HEPA filters. With features like automatic light adjustment in Night Mode and the ability to remove 99.9% of pollen and house dust mites, this Philips purifier is a top contender. The extra-thick Nano Protect HEPA ensures efficient and long-lasting purification. Plus, it gives you a heads up when it's time to change the filter for continuous clean air.

B01L6MT7E0-1

2. Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier

Dyson's Air Multiplier technology and a 350-degree oscillation cover your entire room for thorough purification. With voice control via Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, operating this air purifier is a breeze. The Advanced HEPA H13 filtration system automatically tackles 99.95% of tiny pollutants, making it a stellar choice for maintaining indoor air quality.

B0BTHXZSVX-2

3. Honeywell Air touch V2 Indoor Air Purifier

Honeywell offers a purifier that eliminates 99.99% of micro-allergens and pollutants. Grab a 41% discount during the Amazon sale 2023! This silent operator boasts a 3-stage filtration process, including a pre-filter, high-grade H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. With a noise level of 47.5 dB/A at high speed, it ensures clean air without disturbing the peace and quiet of the home.

B09C5RM622-3

4. Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier

Designed for spaces up to 290 sq. ft., the Kent 15002 promises efficient dust collection with a CADR of 180 m3/hr. The touch interface makes it easy to control, and a 1-year warranty provides peace of mind. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, it traps harmful pollutants while featuring a Child Lock for added safety.

B075DFJ3Z3-4

5. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

Xiaomi's Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite employs triple-layer filtration to eliminate 99.99% of 0.1μm particles. Covering 269-463 sq. ft. with a high CADR of up to 360m³/h, it's allergy-certified and operates quietly at 33.4dB(A). Control it via smartphone app or voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant. The LED display offers real-time data on PM2.5, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi status.

B0C1P65Y4H-5

In short, these affordable air purifiers pack a punch in keeping your indoor air clean and healthy. Take advantage of the current deals and breathe easy.