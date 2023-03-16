    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News China Can Quickly Catch Up to US AI, Says Venture Veteran

    China Can Quickly Catch Up to US AI, Says Venture Veteran

    China can match the US in artificial intelligence thanks to the expertise of companies from Alibaba to Baidu, joining a global tech transformation that will dwarf the mobile revolution, according to industry pioneer Kai-Fu Lee.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 09:15 IST
    Artificial Intelligence
    China Can Quickly Catch Up to US AI, Says Venture Veteran. (Pixabay)
    Artificial Intelligence
    China Can Quickly Catch Up to US AI, Says Venture Veteran. (Pixabay)

    China can match the US in artificial intelligence thanks to the expertise of companies from Alibaba to Baidu, joining a global tech transformation that will dwarf the mobile revolution, according to industry pioneer Kai-Fu Lee.

    American companies like Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. have the clear lead now, but much as it did in the early days of the internet, China will catch up through quick iteration from its private sector, said Lee. The bestselling author on AI, who founded Sinovation Ventures more than a decade ago, has been at the heart of China's growing adoption of the technology and backed some of its biggest startups in the field like Megvii and Meitu.

    Firms around the world are rushing to show off their latest AI creations since OpenAI Inc.'s ChatGPT demonstrated the technology's potential to a wider audience. Baidu Inc. is set to unveil on Thursday its own ChatGPT rival that will be China's most significant entry in the race with the US to stake out the nascent arena. Lee called the Beijing firm China's obvious frontrunner in this field, though it will be far from alone.

    “The US continues to be the world's breakthrough innovator,” the 61-year-old VC founder said from his office in Beijing in his first interview with foreign media since the end of Covid restrictions. But China's internet giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are “all building large models on par with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google.”

    Lee's 2018 book “AI Superpowers” was an early exploration of the rising conflict between the US and China in the technology industry, detailing the strengths and weaknesses of each country. He published “AI 2041” two years ago with science fiction writer Chen Qiufan to imagine what the technology was capable of decades into the future.

    His optimism about China's tech players comes despite intensifying trade sanctions by Washington cutting off access to the latest hardware and exacerbating divisions between the two internet spheres. The AI market will remain decoupled, he said, much in the way that internet services are today. But the former Apple Inc. and Microsoft executive sees that as just “small obstacles in light of a tidal wave revolution.”

    US efforts to limit the rise of China as a geopolitical rival include orders to keep the gold-standard for AI-training semiconductors — Nvidia Corp.'s A100 and its successor H100 chip — out of China. Lee believes Chinese AI companies will be able to find substitutes, even if it won't be an ideal situation for those seeking to do massive-scale training.

    “There are approximate other chips that can be used as substitutes. Nvidia has the A800, which is pretty good,” Lee said, adding “it's also not a desperate situation by any means.”

    He also doesn't foresee a complete divorce between researchers in the two countries, pointing to academic exchanges and sharing of best practices as means for collaboration at lower levels. “The researchers are still friends, they will borrow ideas from each other,” he said.

    “It's not Chinese or American. I think all the companies will tend to think of their core business and how they can integrate with AI,” Lee said. Comparing the integrated AI systems of the future to Microsoft's Windows and Google's Android, the VC chief said the AI 2.0 change will be a more radical transformation than the mobile era and vast prizes await the companies able to establish the definitive next-generation platforms.

    “All these giants stand to gain a lot because the way in which this technology can connect to their existing product line and users is not difficult,” he said. “It's in fact quite trivial.” Alibaba might see better click-throughs on its AI-enriched e-commerce outlets or ByteDance Ltd. could supercharge TikTok's appeal with AI-generated video.

    Market Mania for Everything AI Faces China, Google Reality Check

    Still, the US retains a significant lead, in part because its companies got started earlier and in part because they have better data with which to train their AI models — which determine exactly how useful a chatbot or content-generating tool will be.

    “I've tried a few of these so-called Chinese ChatGPTs. I would say they're not as good as ChatGPT,” Lee said. He pins the difference on the English-language services having more and higher-quality data than what is available to Chinese contenders. But “on the technologies, I was quite impressed by a few companies.”

    It will take “maybe a year” for Chinese firms to get an equal or potentially larger amount of data, according to Lee. “China remains the hardest-working, most tenacious execution and value creator.”

    As to who the eventual winners will be, Lee said startups looking to break through and outpace the bigger-budget incumbents must do two things.

    “One is build everything AI-first, not mobility-first, not Windows-first, not-PC first. Secondly, leverage the power of open and the power of free,” he said, suggesting that open-source and free software has the chance for widest adoption. “But this is not for the ordinary startup, right? So we'll have to see what company has that aspiration, experience and the guts to try to build something really, really big in an AI-first platform.”

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 08:52 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot