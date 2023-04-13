Home Tech News China, Italy to US-Governments' efforts to regulate AI tools

Rapid advances in AI such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT are complicating governments' efforts to agree on laws governing the use of the technology.

By:REUTERS
Apr 13 2023, 10:36 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT
View all Images
Italy's data protection agency said it would lift its temporary ban on OpenAI's ChatGPT. (AFP)

Italy's data protection agency said on Wednesday it would lift its temporary ban on OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) technology if the U.S. company complied with data protection and privacy demands by end-April.

Rapid advances in AI such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT are complicating governments' efforts to agree on laws governing the use of the technology.

Here are the latest steps national and international governing bodies are taking to regulate AI tools:

AUSTRALIA

The government requested advice on how to respond to AI from Australia's main science advisory body and is considering next steps, a spokesperson for the industry and science minister said on April 12.

BRITAIN

Britain said in March it plans to split responsibility for governing AI between its regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition, rather than creating a new body.

CHINA

China's cyberspace regulator on April 11 unveiled draft measures to manage generative AI services, saying it wants firms to submit security assessments to authorities before they launch offerings to the public.

China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises in building AI models that can challenge ChatGPT, its economy and information technology bureau said in February.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU lawmakers are discussing introduction of the European Union AI Act that will govern anyone who provides a product or a service that uses AI. It will cover systems that can generate output such as content, predictions, recommendations, or decisions influencing environments.

Lawmakers have proposed classifying different AI tools according to their perceived level of risk, from low to unacceptable.

FRANCE

The country's privacy watchdog CNIL said on April 11 it was investigating several complaints about ChatGPT after the chatbox was temporarily banned in Italy over a suspected breach of privacy rules.

France's National Assembly approved in March the use of AI video surveillance during the 2024 Paris Olympics, overlooking warnings from civil rights groups that the technology posed a threat to civil liberties.

ITALY

Italy imposed a temporary ban on OpenAI's ChatGPT on March 31 after the national data agency raised concerns over possible privacy violations and for failing to verify that users were aged 13 or above, as it had requested.

On Wednesday, its data protection agency set an end-April deadline for OpenAI to meet its demands on data protection and privacy before the service can be resumed in the country.

JAPAN

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono said on April 10 he wants the upcoming G7 digital ministers' meeting, set for April 29-30, to discuss AI technologies including ChatGPT and issue a unified G7 message.

SPAIN

Spain's data protection agency has asked the EU's privacy watchdog to evaluate privacy concerns surrounding ChatGPT, the agency told Reuters on April 11.

U.S.

The Biden administration said on April 11 it is seeking public comments on potential accountability measures for AI systems. President Joe Biden had earlier told science and technology advisers that AI could help in addressing disease and climate change, but it was also important to address potential risks to society, national security and the economy.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 10:36 IST
