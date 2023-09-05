Home Tech News CT scan+AI - how this man's life was saved

CT scan+AI - how this man's life was saved

The program's advanced, FDA-cleared algorithms analyzed the CT scan data, and raised an alarm.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 15:15 IST
Viz.ai uses cutting-edge technology that specializes in analyzing medical imaging data, particularly CT scans. (Bloomberg)
When the world is talking about how hazardous AI can be for humankind, it has proved to the contrary again and emerged as a boon. In a remarkable medical breakthrough at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel, this AI-based technology recently played a pivotal role in saving a patient's life.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, the incident involved a 50-year-old city resident who had come in for a routine CT scan due to persistent, severe headaches. What followed was a life-saving sequence of events that showcased the power of AI in healthcare.

Typically, patients would have to wait one to two weeks for the results of a CT scan. However, this case took a different turn. Thanks to an alert generated by an AI-based program known as Viz.ai, the medical staff received a critical warning almost immediately. The program's advanced, FDA-cleared algorithms swiftly analyzed the CT scan data and raised concerns about a dangerous intracranial bleeding. This alert prompted immediate action by medics.

With the patient still in proximity to the hospital, doctors wasted no time in reaching out and urging him to return promptly. A decision that undoubtedly saved his life. An emergency procedure was swiftly performed to address the potentially life-threatening condition.

What is Viz.ai?

Viz.ai is a cutting-edge technology that specializes in analyzing medical imaging data, particularly CT scans. By providing real-time insights and automated assessments, it significantly accelerates the process of diagnosis and treatment. This transformative technology had earned the company recognition as a Forbes Top 50 AI company in 2021.

Operating from the United States, Viz.ai is at the forefront of developing software solutions aimed at expediting the diagnostic process for various acute and emergent diseases across hospitals and health systems. One of its primary objectives is to leverage artificial intelligence to streamline care coordination, reducing the systemic delays that often stand between patients and life-saving treatments.

Dr. Dan Paz, from the Galilee Medical Center, commended the technology for its life-saving capabilities. He emphasized that "Without it, the patient would have probably come to us too late."

This remarkable case serves as an excellent example of how innovative technology, driven by artificial intelligence, is transforming clinical workflows and, most importantly, patient care. As AI continues to advance, we can expect more stories of miraculous rescues and medical advancements in the years to come.

 

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 15:15 IST
