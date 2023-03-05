Delhi man duped of 29 lakh on pretext of cheap iPhones

A man from Delhi was allegedly duped of ₹29 lakh by unidentified people on pretext of selling iPhones on Instagram, the police said. A case of fraud has been registered against unidentified persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

The complainant identified as Vikas Katiyar is a resident of Ghitorni, Delhi, officials said.

The complainant Katiyar told the police, a few days back, he came on one Instagram page where he found iPhones at discounted rates and he was tempted to buy one.

The complainant claimed, "After checking the page and to make sure that the page is genuine, he also contacted the old buyers from one another Instagram page and they confirmed that the page is genuine, they have received the phones without any issue and he can buy from there. Later on February 6, 2023, Katiyar contacted one mobile number for purchasing an iPhone."

The complainant claimed that they asked to pay 30 per cent of the phone cost in advance which was ₹28000.

Post this their team contacted him from different mobile numbers demanding more money in the name of customs holding clearance and other tax issues.

The victim in his complaint claimed that in total he transferred ₹28,69,850 in multiple transactions in many accounts thinking that everything will be sorted, and he will get the money back with his mobile.

Vikas also said they are still demanding money to get his case settled and deliver the phone along with the refund.

The Delhi police have registered an FIR in the Cyber Police station of South West District. Further investigation into the matter is underway.